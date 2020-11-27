Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
ERH Residence / makeAscene

ERH Residence / makeAscene

© DOF Sky|Ground

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Thailand
  • Architects: makeAscene
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  DOF Sky|Ground
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, EQUITONE, Lumion, Schuco, TGSG, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Theerayuth Wutthiwongthanakit, Vasin Chulewattanapong
  • Design Team:Theerayuth Wutthiwongthanakit, Vasin Chulewattanapong, Preeyanoot Tienchunphaiboon
  • Clients:Mr. Erich Erber
  • Structural Engineer:WOR Consultants
  • System Engineering:MEE Consultants
  • Lighting Designer:SOLAS Lighting Consultant
  • Contractor:SPC Technocons
  • Country:Thailand
© DOF Sky|Ground
Text description provided by the architects. The sole request of the owner is to have most straightforward design possible as the owner is expecting a house to be simple and easy to live in and with minimal maintenance. Even the usage program is also minimal – a house for a couple plus 2 children.

© DOF Sky|Ground
Ground Floor Plan
© DOF Sky|Ground
Considering the land sits on the end of the blocks surrounded by the road on three sides. The simple and bold architectural expression is so appropriate and remarkably effective. The architect then interpreted the brief and usage program in to 3 parts. The core functionality of a house like bedrooms are packed together at the upmost floor. Which is then cocooned in the solid boxy envelope to emphasize the framing element and also adding privacy. only exposing to the distance with a view. This becomes ‘the floating quarter’

© DOF Sky|Ground
The second part is the loose common area placed under the ‘floating quarter’ described above which it’s boundary only defined by all glazed envelop. The last part is the service area and garage placed on ground floor and all covered in bare concrete. All three-part composed make the whole house looking like floating box above concrete plinth with transparent living area in between.

© DOF Sky|Ground
The whole 3 storey then tied together with main spiraling staircase which expressing itself in the containing glazed cylinder from outside. With this straightforward composition, the guest can intuitively perceive the direction of traveling even before entering the house. From the main timber gate to the entry hall and directly up the spiraling staircase.

© DOF Sky|Ground
Section
© DOF Sky|Ground
At the end of the ‘floating quarter’ projected 7m into the air above the swimming pool. This creating the sense of lightness and once sitting in the pool, one shall be surrounded by the panoramic view from three sides. The reflection from water surface also enhance the and visually lift up the ‘floating quarter’.

Cite: "ERH Residence / makeAscene" 27 Nov 2020. ArchDaily.

