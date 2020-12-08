JP Lab / XU Studio

+ 29

Retail, Offices Interiors • Hangzhou, China Interior Designers: XU Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 900 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: 固莱尔 , 杜邦 , 立邦

Design Team: Chilcutt Xu, Sabrina Xu, Roger Luo, Mango He, Caicai, Judy

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Creative Design Center on the eastern side of Hangzhou's main urban area. In such a venue to negotiate past and present, accumulation and rejuvenation, It brings to people umpteen pleasant surprises with its mystery and versatility, like a dream spaceship.

Traversing a tunnel of time and space

The original antique building is simply veiled with a curtain wall made of polycarbonate panel, and is modified into a gigantic luminous box by dint of light, enchanting passers-by to step in for a closer look. The entrance is concealed behind a concrete wall. Behind the door there lies an immersive tunnel in total darkness, the only way for us to set foot into the realm of future from reality. Amid this indiscernible space, myriad light equipment with the shape of a number of DNA helix structure hang within, guiding us to travel through time and space alongside with the slogan “Discover the power of nature” on the wall.

Entering a feast for the senses

Many people ask us what JPLab is. The answers are manifold: A lab, a commercial space, an experience center, a live broadcast spot, a skin testing lab, a big data sharing platform, an open office, a greenhouse for cultivating plants, etc. In a word, for the brand, it is a “dream spaceship” flying into the future. There are two features of the brand that impressed us deeply after we first met its founder, Jun Ping.

Experimental (quality) spirits

This is the very foundation on which the brand is positioned, which are also the functions and focus of image that the space needs to manifest. Therefore, you will see here once again the “pop-up shop” two years ago—our long-term friend skin testing container. This time it morphs into an oval on a hi-tech note. The familiar facade with a mix of acrylic texture plus lighting effectively provides visual shelters for the professional skin testing space, showing the brand’s loving care towards users’ experience. The dual-lab function, coupled with the multi-functional bar counter, not only renders the most professional technical support to its pivotal product ingredients, but also delivers to its members a better experience of using the space.

Aerospace Dream

If the experimental spirit serves as the underpinning of the project, then Junpei's dream of roaming the outer space, in our eyes, is the driving force behind this “dream spaceship” to move forward beyond boundaries. Just like the style of the project, the cravings for science and future is expected to be felt firsthand by each and every one who experiences the entire space here. The huge light-transmitting display stand makes the products on it particularly impressive. The scenario of people congregating here is akin to scientists probing into knowledge together, covering a dazzling array of topics like the products’ component analysis, their displaying and retailing, etc.

The wall of drawers on one side looks mechanically neat and tidy, yet there hides a deftly exquisite design. We selected the most suitable observation height for human vision, and made intelligent OLED settings for the drawers, so that the original function, which appears like a treasure trove, becomes more interactive and intelligent. Such design of screened countertops and intelligent drawers highlight the designer’s endeavor to delve into the future consumer experience.

Sharing Attitude

Unlike the two points mentioned above, the attitude of sharing is an important bond to bring together people because of our project and to accompany us in our growth for a long time. When we created the space and products, our original aspiration was to enable people to share the causes, feelings, rewards and even regrets within. The entire live area, along with a major sharing and display area, is an important venue for us to give prominence to the brand value. Here we render support to diverse sharing modes in line with different scales, types and demands. In the meantime, excellent space conditions have also been provided for multi-brand crossover cooperation and co-sponsored exhibition.

Opening a starry garden

This is the home to the project's treasures and the second focal point of the spatial experience. We utilized the conditions of the roof garden and created four light boxes for special use. What they have managed to provide include greenhouse conditions for the growth of raw material plants, scene descriptions for event extension, space for office receptions, science fiction scenes for activities at nights, and more importantly, the possibilities of envisioning the future for the project itself. Salute to the brand and user, salute to this era!

In the face of a building that contrasts so sharply with the site. We are grateful to the brand who has worked hand-in-hand with us along the way for embracing the project.Our gratitude also extends to all the users, who come to this space for work, experience, visits or events, for your open-mindedness and recognition of the project, We are fully convinced that we live in an era when the vision of roaming the outer space is not a pipe dream.

Basic Information on Materials

The whole polycarbonate panel facade is set to sparkle and shine at night, which also offers the best platform to display the mapping interaction that ensues. The wallpaper with a metallic luster texture provides visual preconditions for shaping a futuristic ambience of the space. The extensive plane light source is a real hero behind the curtain when it comes to use and scene creation. A match-up between acrylic and LED fluorescent tube strikes a perfect balance between costs and effectiveness.