FCBStudios Wins Competition to Design New Paradise Building in Birmingham

Save this picture! Three Chamberlain Square. Image Courtesy of FCBStudios

Architecture practice Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBStudios) has won the competition to design the next building at the Paradise site in Birmingham. The £700 million Paradise redevelopment is being made through a private-public joint venture with Birmingham City Council. The team's vision for Three Chamberlain Square is to create a new standard for a sustainable workplace in the city.

Save this picture! Paradise Development in Birmingham. Image Courtesy of Paradise

Along with a new hotel on the corner of Paradise Street and Ratcliff Square, Three Chamberlain Square will complete Phase Two of Birmingham’s regeneration scheme. The project is part of the latest phase of the Paradise development, which includes 160,000 sq ft of commercial office space next to the Town Hall, Chamberlain Square, and Paradise Street. Three Paradise Square is the fifth building to be constructed as part of the Paradise estate, with the team now working towards submitting a planning application during 2021.

Save this picture! Paradise Development in Birmingham. Image Courtesy of Paradise

Keith Bradley, Senior Partner at FCBStudios, said: “Our approach to Three Chamberlain Square is centered around sustainability, well-being and place. In one of the first post-Covid office buildings to be commissioned in the UK, we intend to raise the bar and bring a game-changing office building to the West Midlands." The news about Three Chamberlain Square follows the submission of a planning application for the world’s first pure octagonal residential tower. Plans for Octagon, which will rise above the city at 49 floors in height, were submitted to Birmingham City Council in October.

Paradise is part of the country’s largest city center Enterprise Zone. The private sector funding is being managed by the international business of Federated Hermes while Argent is the development manager.

News via FCBStudios