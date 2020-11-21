Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Australia
  5. Museum Boola Bardip / OMA + Hassell

Museum Boola Bardip / OMA + Hassell

Save this project
Museum Boola Bardip / OMA + Hassell

© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA+ 8

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Perth, Australia
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA

Text description provided by the architects. The Museum has been conceived as a ‘collection of stories’ about Western Australia’s diversity, rich history, and contemporary culture. Heritage buildings and new volumes have been connected to offer a variety of curatorial possibilities, and to create the sheltered, outdoor ‘City Room’ for public cultural programs and daily activities, including a nine-day cultural festival celebrating the opening.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA

The renewed Museum will be a place where the local community and global visitors can gather to engage in diverse cultural experiences. It features additional spaces for exhibitions and events, capacity for national and international touring shows, and new retail and dining opportunities.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA

Two intersecting circulation loops – one vertical and one horizontal – connect the refurbished historic buildings and new structures, while offering multiple routes for different experiences of the Museum’s content. The ‘City Room’ at the heart of the project is a civic space for a variety of activities and exhibitions, used by the Museum, nearby cultural institutions, and the general public.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA

The old and new structures embody the State’s rich architectural and cultural history and offer spaces to share diverse stories to local and international audiences. Visitors can gather at the City Room for activities that shape the State’s contemporary culture.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA
© Peter Bennetts, courtesy of Hassell + OMA

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Perth WA, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OMA
Office
Hassell
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumAustralia
Cite: "Museum Boola Bardip / OMA + Hassell" 21 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951883/museum-boola-bardip-oma-plus-hassell> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream