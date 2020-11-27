Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Gensler and PAU Create Ford Motor Mobility District in Detroit’s Oldest Neighborhood

Gensler and PAU Create Ford Motor Mobility District in Detroit’s Oldest Neighborhood

Save this article
Gensler and PAU Create Ford Motor Mobility District in Detroit’s Oldest Neighborhood

The Ford Motor Company has released a new plan for an innovation and mobility district in Corktown, Detroit’s oldest neighborhood. Designed by Gensler and the Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU), the "Michigan Central" plan involves a multiyear development that includes the restoration of the iconic Michigan Central Station. The vision is an open platform for startups and entrepreneurs to develop, test and launch new mobility solutions.

Courtesy of GenslerCourtesy of PAUCourtesy of GenslerCourtesy of Gensler+ 9

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gensler
Courtesy of Gensler

As the team explains, the 30-acre site plan, developed by lead architect and strategic planner Practice for Architecture and Urbanism, envisions a walkable community anchored by the train station. It will "prioritize the needs of residents and businesses, as well as the 5,000 employees who work there" to connect with the surrounding neighborhoods and city. Four buildings make up the development – Michigan Central Station, the Book Depository, Building West (a new construction to the west of the station), and The Factory, home to Ford’s autonomous vehicle business unit.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PAU
Courtesy of PAU
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gensler
Courtesy of Gensler

“This project is about preparing Ford for another century of innovation and success,” said Mary Culler, Ford’s Detroit development director and Ford Fund president. “At Michigan Central, we are taking a collaborative approach to innovation, including providing flexible work spaces that attract and engage the best minds to solve complex transportation and related challenges as we shape the future of mobility together.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gensler
Courtesy of Gensler

Work on the Book Depository and Bagley Parking Hub will begin in the first quarter of 2021, with both buildings expected to open in early 2022. Michigan Central Station is currently in the middle of phase two of the restoration. Ford is on track to complete the station by the end of 2022.

News via Gensler

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Gensler and PAU Create Ford Motor Mobility District in Detroit’s Oldest Neighborhood" 27 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951874/gensler-and-pau-create-ford-motor-mobility-district-in-detroits-oldest-neighborhood> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream