World
World
  Wivina / architecten De Vylder Vinck Taillieu + jo taillieu architecten

Wivina / architecten De Vylder Vinck Taillieu + jo taillieu architecten

Wivina / architecten De Vylder Vinck Taillieu + jo taillieu architecten

© Filip Dujardin

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Dilbeek, Belgium
  • Engineering:Studiebureau Mouton, Daidalos-Peutz, Istema
  • City:Dilbeek
  • Country:Belgium
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. An old abbey. The few historical buildings make space clearly for a cross-shaped building. A shifted cross. At the same time, the right corner giving space to the most original buildings.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

A façade, no different than the façade of that old abbey. But still different. But still itself. A transcription of façade of that old abbey.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Project location

Address:Hendrik Placestraat 45, 1700 Dilbeek, Belgium

architecten De Vylder Vinck Taillieu
jo taillieu architecten
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBelgium
