Pavilion Russian Creativity Week 2020 / SKNYPL

Pavilion • Moscow, Russia Architects: SKNYPL

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Anna Mikheeva

Lead Architects: Aleksandr Skrylnik, Azamat Nyrov, Aleksandr Plotkin, Marcelo Rueda

Design Team: Aleksandr Skrylnik, Azamat Nyrov, Aleksandr Plotkin, Marcelo Rueda

Clients: Russian Creativity Week

Collaborators: Vladimir Plotkin, Brand New World Salon

City: Moscow

Country: Russia

Text description provided by the architects. In September 2020, the first-ever Russian Festival of Creative Industries was held in Gorky Park. The event brought together many representatives of various institutions and foundations, as well as leaders of the creative class who support and develop projects in the industry.

Save this picture! Pavilion type A - Plan / Section

14 volumes - thematic lecture halls were created for the festival, as well as pavilions that include meeting areas, press booths, and an information center. Three days of events, lectures, educational programs, exhibitions, and master classes were held, which attracted a wide audience. The goal was to create a festival with memorable objects in a difficult epidemiological situation.

The polyhedral pavilions have a high ceiling plane and a colorful interior for lectures, and their composition transforms the waterfront. The sloping facades allowed the events to be partially open to the public and provided several means of egress to comply with the Russian building and sanitary code. Each lecture hall has a total capacity of 60 visitors, taking into account the need for social distance.

The pavilions are executed in various colors, and emanate a vivid glow at night, transforming the view of Gorky Park and creating an otherworldly atmosphere. The color scheme simplifies navigation, and the transit path between the pavilions allows visitors to go through the lecture halls and easily arrive at other zones of the festival. The pavilions are arranged so that in the event of a queue there is enough space to maintain proper social distancing protocols.

The Russian Festival of Creative Industries is an event that will be held not only in Moscow but throughout Russia. Having that in mind, the pavilions were built of Layher quick-fit scaffolding and covered with waterproof fabric, which can be easily disassembled and assembled anywhere.