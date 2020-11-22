Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Lumber Curtain in Minami Azabu / Tsukagoshi Miyashita Sekkei

Lumber Curtain in Minami Azabu / Tsukagoshi Miyashita Sekkei

Renovation
Japan
  Architect In Charge:Tsukagoshi Miyashita Sekkei
  Project Management:Open A
  Structural Design :Yasuhirokaneda STRUCTURE
  Country:Japan
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. This is a renovation project of the complex building's entrance.

The existing entrance hall consists of 2 stories atrium, but the glass partition divides the atrium inside and outside, and the atrium spaces become halfway size. Then the glass partition is setback to the edge of the atrium to have an open space along the street.  And there is the screen along the Meiji street to protect the space from the heavy traffic and strong southern sunlight.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Plan
Plan
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

It is thought that the screen should compose the landscape with old temples, that is dotted along the street, and it should be seen esthetically not only from outside but also from inside. The screen consists of cypress lumber and M6 stainless rods. A cypress lumber is often used in old temple and has deodorant effect for the car exhaust. Vertically, two lines of rods penetrate the lumbers and the horizontal rods connect each columns. The composition gives it no hierarchal appearance, without front and back, and enough strength to resist wind pressure and transmits adequate sunlight to the space.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Detail 02
Detail 02

The folded shape and delicate atmosphere make it like curtain made of lumber. The lumber of 100mm depth and less represented rods appear different according to the eye direction and the distance to the screen.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project location

Address:Tokyo, Japan

Tsukagoshi Miyashita Sekkei
