Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellbeing
  4. Portugal
  5. Garden Yoga Studio / Madeiguincho

Garden Yoga Studio / Madeiguincho

Save this project
Garden Yoga Studio / Madeiguincho

© Gonçalo Marrote© Gonçalo Marrote© Gonçalo Marrote© Gonçalo Marrote+ 13

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Wellbeing, Wellness Interiors
Cascais, Portugal
  • Architects: Madeiguincho
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  25
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Rothoblaas, Binderholz, Garnica Plywood, Diagonal Proporcional Madeiras, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Lead Architect:Gonçalo Marrote
  • Project Team:Rui Peixoto, João Morais
  • City:Cascais
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gonçalo Marrote
© Gonçalo Marrote

Text description provided by the architects. We were invited to design and build a Yoga Garden Studio, a space that provides a serene sensory experience of relaxation and well-being.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Located in a backyard of a house in Cascais, near Lisbon, the space was required to have a simple spatial organization and to be smoothly integrated with the garden, to intentionally create a distance from the urban life of the surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Gonçalo Marrote
© Gonçalo Marrote

As the yoga classes will take place both at day and night, the orientation and organization of the studio, the materials used and the openings to the exterior were thought in order to provide different ambiences and atmospheres throughout the day and with the change of natural light through time and seasons. The light allows to qualify environmentally the space and creates a peaceful atmosphere, in line with yoga principles. With this in mind the systems were choosen in order to favor natural light, regulate their intensity, and avoid glare as the light does not fall direct on people.

Save this picture!
© Gonçalo Marrote
© Gonçalo Marrote

The roof is made with alveolar polycarbonate panels that help to filter the entrance of zenith light, favoring a long and natural awakening and allowing at the same time direct connection to the sun which is essential in many of the yoga exercises. The vertical wall were made in CLT panels. The wall from the studio that faces east and the street has no openings to guarantee the sense of privacy to the yoga classes. The opposite wall is facing west and connects to the garden through windows that were partially covered with slatted pine wood in order to allow ventilation and achieve a diffuse light in the interior. The entrance wall facing north as two large glass revolving doors and two fixed glass windows. With these different approaches the yoga classroom balances between privacy and openness. If practices are carried out at night, artificial light was choosen, in a warm quality and also adjustable.

Save this picture!
© Gonçalo Marrote
© Gonçalo Marrote

Since breath control is the basis in yoga practices, allow proper ventilation to the studio was a fundamental. With this in mind the studio was projected to allow across ventilation making sure that there is a certain current renew of oxygen inside, during the session or at the times when the room is not being occupied. For this, we generate a first opening in the facade that receives the prevailing winds, and a second opening on the opposite wall. For several decades, a set of oriental practices and techniques have strongly infiltrated the western world. These disciplines are focused on the human being, as they seek to work and satisfy their physical, psychological and spiritual needs. With this project, we were challenged from the point of functional, environmental, and aesthetic. The operations and decisions taken during design and constructions process where made with the objective of creating a space that enables environment for reflection, meditation, introspection and healing.

Save this picture!
© Gonçalo Marrote
© Gonçalo Marrote

We thought about the architecture of this Yoga Garden Studios, as we would think about the architecture of a temple: introverted and quiet spaces, with dim and changing light. We believe in simple ways in order and structure, in repetition, in air and wind, the sun, breathing and the shapes of the body in the space we need to look inward.

Save this picture!
© Gonçalo Marrote
© Gonçalo Marrote

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:2750 Cascais, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Madeiguincho
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "Garden Yoga Studio / Madeiguincho" [Estúdio de Yoga no Jardim / Madeiguincho] 04 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951821/garden-yoga-studio-madeiguincho> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream