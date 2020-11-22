Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. House Interiors
  4. Switzerland
  5. Belmonthoux House Extension / Dreier Frenzel Architecture + Communication

Belmonthoux House Extension / Dreier Frenzel Architecture + Communication

Save this project
Belmonthoux House Extension / Dreier Frenzel Architecture + Communication

© Eik Frenzel© Eik Frenzel© Eik Frenzel© Eik Frenzel+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
House Interiors, Extension
Prilly, Switzerland
  • Lead Architects:Francesca Bianchi, Yves Dreier, Joao Fernandes, Eik Frenzel, Marie-Cécile Simon
  • City:Prilly
  • Country:Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Eik Frenzel
© Eik Frenzel

«Belmonthoux» is a single-family house with an existing basement and ground floor to which a first floor and an attic storey have been added.

Save this picture!
© Eik Frenzel
© Eik Frenzel
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Eik Frenzel
© Eik Frenzel

The project to renovate and raise the height of a single-family home interprets the notion of community, imagining that grouped housing is the way of living of the future. The intervention concept develops an interpenetration of individual cells and a collective space, inspired by the German “Wohndiele”, which expresses both the notion of passage and multifunctionality. In rural architecture, it refers to a spacious hall that allows people to withdraw in the evenings and thus serves as a living room, dining room, etc.

Save this picture!
© Eik Frenzel
© Eik Frenzel

The strength of this project lies in its ability to make astute use of the constraints laid down by the law on land use planning and construction: in fact, the law stipulates that depending on the use of the land, only a certain amount of built volume is permitted. Before the renovation and raising of the house, this limit was almost already reached. However, the law also stipulates that the volume taken up by energy renovation works is not included in this limit rate when it exceeds the established limits. 

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

By enveloping the façade with peripheral insulation, the energy performance is increased and a larger building volume is possible.

Save this picture!
© Eik Frenzel
© Eik Frenzel

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1008 Prilly, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Dreier Frenzel Architecture + Communication
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsExtensionSwitzerland
Cite: "Belmonthoux House Extension / Dreier Frenzel Architecture + Communication" 22 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951812/belmonthoux-house-extension-dreier-frenzel-architecture-plus-communication> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream