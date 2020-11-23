Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  3. Brazilian Houses: 15 Projects with Gable Roofs

Brazilian Houses: 15 Projects with Gable Roofs

Boreal House / Nommo Arquitetos - © Paula MoraisCavalcante House / BLOCO Arquitetos - © Joana FrançaJordão House / FGMF Arquitetos - © Fran Parente Maestro Residence / Guelo Nunes Arquitetura - © Fran Parente+ 16

The gable roof house is not only a children's drawing of a home, it is also one of the most popular solutions in Brazilian residential architecture. Besides being very appealing and easy to build, this type of roof helps the rainwater flow along its two pitched surfaces that meet at a central line, hence the name duas águas (lit. two waters) in Portuguese.

Despite looking very simple, there are countless possibilities of plans, materials, and structural elements that can add a great deal of sophistication to each project. We have selected 15 Brazilian houses that demonstrate this.

Projeto 03 / Kiko Salomão

Projeto 03 / Kiko Salomão - © Fran Parente
Projeto 03 / Kiko Salomão - © Fran Parente

Modico House / Atelier Branco Arquitetura

Modico House / Atelier Branco Arquitetura - © Federico Cairoli
Modico House / Atelier Branco Arquitetura - © Federico Cairoli

Cavalcante House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Cavalcante House / BLOCO Arquitetos - © Joana França
Cavalcante House / BLOCO Arquitetos - © Joana França

Jordão House / FGMF Arquitetos

Jordão House / FGMF Arquitetos - © Fran Parente
Jordão House / FGMF Arquitetos - © Fran Parente

Maestro Residence / Guelo Nunes Arquitetura

Maestro Residence / Guelo Nunes Arquitetura - © Fran Parente
Maestro Residence / Guelo Nunes Arquitetura - © Fran Parente

Teresópolis House / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo (in Portuguese)

Teresópolis House / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo - © Juliano Colodeti - MCA Estudio
Teresópolis House / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo - © Juliano Colodeti - MCA Estudio

Ibiúna House / Estúdio Penha

Ibiúna House / Estúdio Penha - © Fran Parente
Ibiúna House / Estúdio Penha - © Fran Parente

Red House / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados (in Portuguese)

Red House / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados - © Pedro Vannucchi
Red House / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados - © Pedro Vannucchi

GSM House / OTP arquitetura

GSM House / OTP arquitetura - © Guilherme Pucci
GSM House / OTP arquitetura - © Guilherme Pucci

Haras House / 24.7 Arquitetura Design

Haras House / 24.7 Arquitetura Design - © Adriano Pacelli
Haras House / 24.7 Arquitetura Design - © Adriano Pacelli

Cabanas / Duda Porto Arquitetura

Cabanas / Duda Porto Arquitetura - Image Courtesy of Duda Porto Arquitetura
Cabanas / Duda Porto Arquitetura - Image Courtesy of Duda Porto Arquitetura

Tiny House Walden / Alexandra Lima (in Portuguese)

Tiny House Walden / Alexandra Lima - © Mauro Goulart Fotografia
Tiny House Walden / Alexandra Lima - © Mauro Goulart Fotografia

CPL House / COTA760 + Bruno Stephan (in Portuguese)

CPL House / COTA760 + Bruno Stephan - © Cris Farhat
CPL House / COTA760 + Bruno Stephan - © Cris Farhat

House of Stones / Cuboverde Arquitetura Sustentável (in Portuguese)

House of Stones / Cuboverde Arquitetura Sustentável - © Gabriel Guimarães
House of Stones / Cuboverde Arquitetura Sustentável - © Gabriel Guimarães

Boreal House / Nommo Arquitetos (in Portuguese)

Boreal House / Nommo Arquitetos - © Paula Morais
Boreal House / Nommo Arquitetos - © Paula Morais

