Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Edison Lite Apartment Building / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture

Edison Lite Apartment Building / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture

Save this project
Edison Lite Apartment Building / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture

© Luc Boegly© Luc Boegly© Luc Boegly© Luc Boegly+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Paris, France
  • M&E And Structural Engineers:S2T
  • Quantity Surveyor:VPEAS
  • General Contractor + Hvac Plumbing + Electricity + Cladding + External Joinery:GTM BÂTIMENT
  • Roof Waterproofing:KETANCHE
  • Planters:TRACER
  • Curtain Wall + Frame:YSOFA
  • City:Paris
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. EDISON LITE project proposes a new housing model, based on three main principles: the creation of ‘made-to-measure’ housing units, whereby the future residents were able to participate in establishing the brief as well as the design of their home; the provision of 20% extra surface area, defined and shared with the residents: this provides access to space and facilities that would not otherwise be available to individual residents; to welcome residents into an existing landscape: largely planted during works, the architectural project includes 75 m3 of soil, divided between 290 planters and a large, 150 m2 allotment on the roof.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

These plants have had time to establish themselves and grow before the arrival of residents. Residents are thereby greeted by an established natural environment, for which they will have responsibility. The project thus proposes a sort of ‘permacultural’ way of life: residents will produce some of their own food, learning the pleasure of watching food grow, a means of encouraging them to participate in the collective effort that we must all undertake to reduce supply chains and move towards a landscape of edible permaculture as near as possible to home.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

With regards to materials, the project set itself the principle of ‘the right material in the right place’. The result is an optimised combination of concrete, timber, and metal.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The building includes two fitted-out commercial units on the ground floor: one is now occupied by the Babilou crèche and the other is a physiotherapy practice.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:71 Avenue Edison, 75013 Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Manuelle Gautrand Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsFrance
Cite: "Edison Lite Apartment Building / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture" 20 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951775/edison-lite-apartment-building-manuelle-gautrand-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream