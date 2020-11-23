Casa Lueri / BOS Arquitectes

+ 21

Houses • Palma, Spain Architects: BOS Arquitectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 175 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Manufacturers: Cortizo Klein AutoCAD, SketchUp

Lead Architect: Miguel Barceló, Margalida Segui

City: Palma

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. In a context with tall buildings and dividing walls in a neighbourhood that is transforming to accommodate more and more tall buildings and more housing density, we find this house that aims to be a refuge within the chaos.

Two other very important variables must be added to this context. One is the situation of living in a city in a house with its living area on the ground floor, highly compromising privacy with the direct visual contact of pedestrians. The other is that it is precisely this facade of the street that has the best solar orientation, the south-east. For this reason, the house is resolved from the courtyard, which allows the sun to enter, thus also ensuring privacy and creating a filter to the city. This filter between the city and the inner world is created with the transition from the street to the courtyard and from the courtyard to the house, as a way of accessing the interior.

Living between two courtyards is the leitmotif of the project. It is a common space that is both interior and exterior, since opening the sliding windows completely transforms this interior into the "porch", which is pleasant in summer. The night area is located on the upper floor.

The main room is connected to the bathroom with a dressing room and extends into the sleeping area. The second room can be divided with two sliding doors if necessary. The idea on this floor is that visual control over the house through the courtyard can be maintained at all times, from many different perspectives, taking into account that the house is very small. In short, with a few square meters and a far from ideal location, a house with a spacious feeling is achieved with all the needs covered while living in the city of Palma.