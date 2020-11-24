Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. Pedralvas Apartment / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

Pedralvas Apartment / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

Save this project
Pedralvas Apartment / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 20

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Lead Architect:João Tiago Aguiar
  • Design Team:Rúben Mateus, Susana Luís, João Nery Morais, André Silva, Maria Sousa Otto, Esteban Carbajo, Rita Lemos, Alexandra Tavares
  • Constructor:BAUKELL
  • City:Lisbon
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The intervened apartment is located in a residential building at a peripheral Lisbon´s neighbourhood. The renovation of the flat represented an enjoyable challenge. In fact, the apartment passed through a total change, including the social areas and the private spaces. In the social area the intervention involved the removal of the existing dividing wall between the living room and the kitchen, thus providing a single wider space. This transformation created an intimacy among the living and the cooking areas, easily achieved through a marble counter, which defines both areas without splitting them apart.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The general environment was accomplished by restoring the wooden parquet floor and by placing it also in the kitchen, ensuring the continuity of the space. The private spaces of the flat were treated less deeply. Both pre-existing bathrooms were transformed in order to accommodate uses with new dynamics. The first one, next to the kitchen, changed from the main bathroom to an exclusive ensuite to the adjacent bedroom, turning it into a pleasant suite.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The other, initially a guest toilet, has been increased in size in order to accommodate a shower for a more regular use. The three bedrooms were kept and renovated only with the introduction of new custom-made wardrobes to complement the space, giving the apartment a final touch.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lisbon, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos
Office

Products

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "Pedralvas Apartment / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos" [Apartamento Pedralvas / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos] 24 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951729/pedralvas-apartment-joao-tiago-aguiar-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream