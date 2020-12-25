Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Hong Kong (SAR)
  5. HKPI's Office / Design Systems

HKPI's Office / Design Systems

Save this project
HKPI's Office / Design Systems

Courtesy of Design SystemsCourtesy of Design SystemsCourtesy of Design SystemsCourtesy of Design Systems+ 28

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Offices Interiors
Hong Kong (SAR)
  • Architects: Design Systems
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1524
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hermann Miller
  • Design Team:Lam Wai Ming, William Yip Chun Man, Kent Wong Wing Kin, Kurt Chung Kin Lung, Isa Au Tsui, Sylva Chung Siu Yin, Ko Ka Ka, Xing Zhang, Jada Zheng Jinglu, Simon Wang Ji, Mandy Lu Chuman
  • Client:HKPI
  • Architectural Design:AGC Design Ltd
  • Structural Design :ATKINS
  • Landscape Design:Design Systems Ltd.
  • Construction:City Decoration Works Co. Ltd.
  • Steel Construction:Wing Dik Co. Ltd.
  • Grc Construction:APG (HK) Ltd.
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new headquarter of HKPI, designed by Hong Kong-based interior and furniture design firm Design Systems ltd., epitomises a new work lifestyle envisioned by the client and the team that reflects unspoken contemporary desires. The 1,500 square metres space is divided into a 40% open area and 60% office space for the workforce and management team of 50 people—an unprecedented luxury in an uber dense city where space is gold. “The people are the most valuable asset of the company. We imagined how people interact with each design element during the design process, and put their wellbeing at the forefront,” as stated by Design Systems on their design intention.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Systems
Courtesy of Design Systems

Open area: a poetic light play
Comprising a sky garden, meeting area and cafeteria, the open area serves as the anchor space for the staff to mingle, relax and communicate.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Systems
Courtesy of Design Systems
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Systems
Courtesy of Design Systems

The open area is designed with two key elements: light and texture. Through considering the light quality at different times, the space’s mood is set by natural light at daytime, twilight in the evening, and artificial lighting. The interplay of light and materials is meticulously orchestrated—marble, GRC, wood, and aluminium alloy, all serve as the backdrop for the poetic light play.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Systems
Courtesy of Design Systems
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Systems
Courtesy of Design Systems

The team valued the textural quality of materials, as opposed to form—the tangible qualities of natural materials, like marble and wood, are maximised on flat, curved and 3D surfaces respectively; whereas for the artificial materials, a wavy ceiling is moulded by GRC, and a striped wall is constructed by extruded aluminium and oak veneer. The multidimensional details add depth to the users’ perceptions of light and shadow. The shadows of the roof and the silhouette of the trees are cast on the marble floor grain during daytime, and against the striped wooden wall at dusk, forming new patterns, enriching the textural quality of the space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Systems
Courtesy of Design Systems
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Systems
Courtesy of Design Systems

Office area: the sky, the blue, and the details
When designing, we didn’t submit to the popular open floor plan in office design, as the concentration and privacy provided by traditional partitions, are much needed by the client’s specific working requirements. Nevertheless, novelties are created through the installation of a sound-absorbing navy blue screen. Created by upcycled denim, the screen sits adjacent to the sky-blue stone wall, serving as the focal point of the office. The two features complement each other, provoking imagination of the sky and beyond.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Systems
Courtesy of Design Systems
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Systems
Courtesy of Design Systems
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Systems
Courtesy of Design Systems

Such design contributes to the staff’s wellbeing as well.“When tired, it’s best to stretch their legs in the sky garden; if not, simply look up from their desks and stare at the sky-like stone wall can feed them some contemplating me-time .” A custom lattice ceiling was made to facilitate the installation of lighting, and to provide the best fixture performance. The use of upward, downward and reflective lights creates a pleasant flare, giving soft and uniform light distribution, optimal for a working environment.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Systems
Courtesy of Design Systems
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Systems
Courtesy of Design Systems

In this project, no efforts is spared on details. From the elevator lanterns, door handles and lighting switches, to the ceiling light fixtures, wall panels, furniture, glass brick and washing basins, everything is custom-made. Both the design team and the client have put great care towards the form, texture, and functionality.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Systems
Courtesy of Design Systems

The custom marble hook inside the toilet cubicle, in particular, embodies our dedication of the whole design story—the length we have gone to take care of things, even behind closed doors, exemplifies our design thinking that no detail is too small to create a unique and tender spatial experience.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Systems
Courtesy of Design Systems
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Systems
Courtesy of Design Systems

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:18 Sheung Yuet Road, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong (SAR)

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Design Systems
Office

Products

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsHong Kong (SAR)
Cite: "HKPI's Office / Design Systems" 25 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951711/hkpis-office-design-systems> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Design Systems

港丰发展总部办公室 / 设计集人

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream