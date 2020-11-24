Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
GHTK Interior Office / iplus Architecture

GHTK Interior Office / iplus Architecture

© Hoang Le© Hoang Le© Hoang Le© Hoang Le+ 24

Mixed Use Architecture, Institutional Buildings
Vietnam
  • Architects: iplus Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  387
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BETONG BM., JSC, HOAPHU., JSC, INNERI., JSC, INNOTEAK JSC, IPLUSARCH., JSC
  • Lead Architects:Phuong Thao Dao
  • Other Participants:Thanh Hai Le, Quang Quyen Trieu, Ngo Ngoc Thanh, Vu Viet Dung, Tran Van Hai, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Nguyen Ngoc Hoa
  • Country:Vietnam
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. The top floor of the GHTK building is used as a complex area: entertainment, canteen for staffs and also accommodation for management levels working overnight. In order to match the overall design of the building, we consistently apply natural materials, the colors which are close to daily life. The brand color is reduced to fit a relaxing space and minimalist concept, so featuring a "work from home" rest area.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Plan
Plan
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Spatial solution being separated for two parts; Exterior part: a garden space combining relaxation, dining area, or simply a gathering place for group discussion or dry party; The interior part: include functional areas for reading, entertainment, staff's accommodation  and dining. Natural light shining through the existing concrete slabs creates parallel shadow effect across the ground, suggesting an idea:

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

This shadow effect is intentionally transited to smooth motion lines inside, making the connection and continuity between external and internal space. From outside in, the parallel shadow being softened to flowing objects as far as the natural light fades away.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Outside, the available infrastructure does not allow us to locate a garden. Instead, some floor treatments are applied to heighten the ground and create contour lines for functional arrangement. Once again, the local green bamboo is chosen as a recall to the Company’s brand color and the lobby’s design on the 1st floor. The dining area with floating concept can be easily formed a small stage when needed.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

No matter where you stand, the connection to the space is strong and obvious. Located on the building’s roof, this is the ending space but also the only place to enjoy fresh air and direct sunlight. Adopting those natural factors to design, the harmony and engagement are created from  outside to inside, relaxingto work and people to people.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Project location

Address:Phạm Hùng, Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Cite: "GHTK Interior Office / iplus Architecture" 24 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951710/ghtk-interior-office-iplus-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

