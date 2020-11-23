NMBHD, 1 Plex 3 Noses House / Studio Jean Verville architectes

Submit a Project Advertise
© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Montreal, Canada
  • Design Team:Tania Paula Garza Rico, Rémi St-Pierre, France Goneau, François Bodlet, Stéphane Piché, Camille Asselin, Samuel Landry, Alexandre Meloche, Alex Lamontagne
  • Studio Director:Tania Paula Garza Rico
  • Technical Director:Rémi St-Pierre
  • Artistic Advisor:France Goneau
  • Clients:Nancy-Marie Bélanger, Hugo Didier
  • Engineering:Géniex
  • City:Montreal
  • Country:Canada
© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes
© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes
© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes
© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes

Text description provided by the architects. Aiming to develop a real estate heritage for a young family from Montreal's Rosemont district, the NMBHD project offers spatial investigations reshaping the typology of the Montreal triplex.

© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes
© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes
Axo
Axo
© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes
© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes

The playful approach proposed by the architect enabled Nancy-Marie, Hugo, and little Jules to question their relationship to functionality as well as to compactness within their domestic spaces. “From a non-linear research process, a working team was born, inseparable from a deep friendship." Nancy-Marie, Hugo, and Jules.

© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes
© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes
© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes
© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes

NMBHD, 1 plex 3 noses. \ I am a combination of familiar realities, an assemblage of fragments of my neighborhood \ I am a lively citizen, a shared narrative to challenge individuality \ I am a burst plex, tested and approved for compactness \ I am one, two, three gardens, above, below, in front, behind \ I am a studio, youngest of the trio, a conversation with my tabby neighbor \ I am a high-perched terrace apartment, a sprouted hairstyle \ I am a house on the courtyard side, a tower on four levels \ I am a perforated brick tunic, a garland of golden winks \ I am a shadow promenade, an escape for the gardener \ I am an uninhibited family nest, a castle for children, young and old \ I am a living building… 

© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes
© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes
© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes
© Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes

Houses
Cite: "NMBHD, 1 Plex 3 Noses House / Studio Jean Verville architectes" 23 Nov 2020. ArchDaily.

