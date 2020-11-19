Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Finalists Announced for ArchDaily's 2020 Architectural Visualization Awards

The 1st stage of the Architectural Visualization Awards has come to an end. 30 finalists, 10 from each category: Exterior, Interior, and Conceptual were selected by the official ArchDaily jury. Launched thanks to IPEVO, Cove.tool, and Concepts, this 1st edition of the award gathered a whopping number of proposals, with 750 visualizations submitted from all over the world.

A great source of inspiration and a fundamental part of the design process in architecture, visualizations have reached new heights in recent years, becoming a powerful and limitless tool. Seeking to find the best talent out there and discover the trendsetters helping us imagine the future of our cities and buildings, the Architectural Visualization Awards, presented by IPEVO, Cove.tool and Concepts, has reached the first milestone. The ArchDaily jury has chosen 30 overall shortlisted visuals, showcasing architectural excellence across the world.

Check the first filtered batch by the jury, for each category below, and discover here the shortlisted visualizations from the registered users’ votes.

For the next step of the competition, registered users will be able to vote for their favorite among the finalists, nominating one project per category. The voting round will end on November 25th, 2020 at 11:59 AM EST and the winners will be announced on November 26th, 2020.

Exterior

Northern Wisps/ Bartosz Domiczek

Courtesy of Bartosz Domiczek
Sky Lantern/ D Lee, Wang Yiyan, Wu Zaichen

Courtesy of D Lee, Wang Yiyan, Wu Zaichen
DESERT VIBES/ JC Fonseca

Courtesy of JC Fonseca
Downtown Pools/ Bartosz Domiczek

Courtesy of Bartosz Domiczek
Quarantine/ Adam Spychała

Courtesy of Adam Spychała
Arborreta Portrait for Macias Peredo/ Ver3d

Courtesy of Ver3d
FramingGrid/ Rafael Zarza García

Courtesy of Rafael Zarza García
Hudson West - The Crystal/ Bohdan Polishchuk

Courtesy of Bohdan Polishchuk
Mea Terra - Cooking Workshop Corner/ FAT TONY STUDIO

Courtesy of FAT TONY STUDIO
Brutalism/ Adam Spychała

Courtesy of Adam Spychała
Interior

Contemplating/ Eric Dietze

Courtesy of Eric Dietze
NYC Aquarium/ Pictown

Courtesy of Pictown
Pabellón de Agua portrait for Vtaller/ Ver3d

Courtesy of Ver3d
Hygge/ Javier Rodríguez

Courtesy of Javier Rodríguez
Livingroom/ Vic Nguyen

Courtesy of Vic Nguyen
Co-Parenting House/ Weiqing Xie / Zhiqiang Wei

Courtesy of Weiqing Xie / Zhiqiang Wei
Solarium View/ Maddie Uhl

Courtesy of Maddie Uhl
RGB vs CMYK for Fala Atelier/ Hugo Ferreira, Pedro Teixeira, Gonçalo Alves and Margarida Leal.

Courtesy of Hugo Ferreira, Pedro Teixeira, Gonçalo Alves and Margarida Leal.
Casa Cook El Gouna - Villa Suite Interior/ FAT TONY STUDIO

Courtesy of FAT TONY STUDIO
Humming Puppy by Suburbia studio/ Company name - Suburbia (Julian Sadokha)

Courtesy of Suburbia, Julian Sadokha
Conceptual

Lost in Melbourne/ Draw Architecture Studio

Courtesy of Draw Architecture Studio
Together Alone/ Bless Yee

Courtesy of Bless Yee
Have you ever been in Guayaquil?/ Jhonatan Andrade

Courtesy of Jhonatan Andrade
Life at The Hudson's/ Jimmie Drummond, SHoP Architects

Waiting for The Water Taxi/ Ben Greenwood

Courtesy of Ben Greenwood
Projected Programming/ Andrew McCormack

Courtesy of Andrew McCormack
Red. Blue./ Thibault Nguyen

Courtesy of Thibault Nguyen
Moon Gate/ Stefan Mantu

Courtesy of Stefan Mantu
YARD HOME/ BAKAVOU VASILIKI

Courtesy of BAKAVOU VASILIKI
Micronation/ Hristo Rizov

Courtesy of Hristo Rizov
