Finalists Announced for ArchDaily's 2020 Architectural Visualization Awards

The 1st stage of the Architectural Visualization Awards has come to an end. 30 finalists, 10 from each category: Exterior, Interior, and Conceptual were selected by the official ArchDaily jury. Launched thanks to IPEVO, Cove.tool, and Concepts, this 1st edition of the award gathered a whopping number of proposals, with 750 visualizations submitted from all over the world.
A great source of inspiration and a fundamental part of the design process in architecture, visualizations have reached new heights in recent years, becoming a powerful and limitless tool. Seeking to find the best talent out there and discover the trendsetters helping us imagine the future of our cities and buildings, the Architectural Visualization Awards, presented by IPEVO, Cove.tool and Concepts, has reached the first milestone. The ArchDaily jury has chosen 30 overall shortlisted visuals, showcasing architectural excellence across the world.
Check the first filtered batch by the jury, for each category below, and discover here the shortlisted visualizations from the registered users’ votes.
For the next step of the competition, registered users will be able to vote for their favorite among the finalists, nominating one project per category. The voting round will end on November 25th, 2020 at 11:59 AM EST and the winners will be announced on November 26th, 2020.
Exterior
Northern Wisps/ Bartosz Domiczek
Sky Lantern/ D Lee, Wang Yiyan, Wu Zaichen
DESERT VIBES/ JC Fonseca
Downtown Pools/ Bartosz Domiczek
Quarantine/ Adam Spychała
Arborreta Portrait for Macias Peredo/ Ver3d
FramingGrid/ Rafael Zarza García
Hudson West - The Crystal/ Bohdan Polishchuk
Mea Terra - Cooking Workshop Corner/ FAT TONY STUDIO
Brutalism/ Adam Spychała
Interior
Contemplating/ Eric Dietze
NYC Aquarium/ Pictown
Pabellón de Agua portrait for Vtaller/ Ver3d
Hygge/ Javier Rodríguez
Livingroom/ Vic Nguyen
Co-Parenting House/ Weiqing Xie / Zhiqiang Wei
Solarium View/ Maddie Uhl
RGB vs CMYK for Fala Atelier/ Hugo Ferreira, Pedro Teixeira, Gonçalo Alves and Margarida Leal.
Casa Cook El Gouna - Villa Suite Interior/ FAT TONY STUDIO
Humming Puppy by Suburbia studio/ Company name - Suburbia (Julian Sadokha)
Conceptual
Lost in Melbourne/ Draw Architecture Studio
Together Alone/ Bless Yee
Have you ever been in Guayaquil?/ Jhonatan Andrade
Life at The Hudson's/ Jimmie Drummond, SHoP Architects
Waiting for The Water Taxi/ Ben Greenwood
Projected Programming/ Andrew McCormack
Red. Blue./ Thibault Nguyen
Moon Gate/ Stefan Mantu
YARD HOME/ BAKAVOU VASILIKI
Micronation/ Hristo Rizov