Finalists Announced for ArchDaily's 2020 Architectural Visualization Awards

The 1st stage of the Architectural Visualization Awards has come to an end. 30 finalists, 10 from each category: Exterior, Interior, and Conceptual were selected by the official ArchDaily jury. Launched thanks to IPEVO, Cove.tool, and Concepts, this 1st edition of the award gathered a whopping number of proposals, with 750 visualizations submitted from all over the world.

A great source of inspiration and a fundamental part of the design process in architecture, visualizations have reached new heights in recent years, becoming a powerful and limitless tool. Seeking to find the best talent out there and discover the trendsetters helping us imagine the future of our cities and buildings, the Architectural Visualization Awards, presented by IPEVO, Cove.tool and Concepts, has reached the first milestone. The ArchDaily jury has chosen 30 overall shortlisted visuals, showcasing architectural excellence across the world.

Check the first filtered batch by the jury, for each category below, and discover here the shortlisted visualizations from the registered users’ votes.

For the next step of the competition, registered users will be able to vote for their favorite among the finalists, nominating one project per category. The voting round will end on November 25th, 2020 at 11:59 AM EST and the winners will be announced on November 26th, 2020.

Exterior

Northern Wisps/ Bartosz Domiczek

Sky Lantern/ D Lee, Wang Yiyan, Wu Zaichen

Save this picture! Courtesy of D Lee, Wang Yiyan, Wu Zaichen

DESERT VIBES/ JC Fonseca

Downtown Pools/ Bartosz Domiczek

Quarantine/ Adam Spychała

Arborreta Portrait for Macias Peredo/ Ver3d

FramingGrid/ Rafael Zarza García

Hudson West - The Crystal/ Bohdan Polishchuk

Mea Terra - Cooking Workshop Corner/ FAT TONY STUDIO

Save this picture! Courtesy of FAT TONY STUDIO

Brutalism/ Adam Spychała

Interior

Contemplating/ Eric Dietze

NYC Aquarium/ Pictown

Pabellón de Agua portrait for Vtaller/ Ver3d

Hygge/ Javier Rodríguez

Livingroom/ Vic Nguyen

Co-Parenting House/ Weiqing Xie / Zhiqiang Wei

Save this picture! Courtesy of Weiqing Xie / Zhiqiang Wei

Solarium View/ Maddie Uhl

RGB vs CMYK for Fala Atelier/ Hugo Ferreira, Pedro Teixeira, Gonçalo Alves and Margarida Leal.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Hugo Ferreira, Pedro Teixeira, Gonçalo Alves and Margarida Leal.

Casa Cook El Gouna - Villa Suite Interior/ FAT TONY STUDIO

Save this picture! Courtesy of FAT TONY STUDIO

Humming Puppy by Suburbia studio/ Company name - Suburbia (Julian Sadokha)

Conceptual

Lost in Melbourne/ Draw Architecture Studio

Save this picture! Courtesy of Draw Architecture Studio

Together Alone/ Bless Yee

Have you ever been in Guayaquil?/ Jhonatan Andrade

Life at The Hudson's/ Jimmie Drummond, SHoP Architects

Waiting for The Water Taxi/ Ben Greenwood

Projected Programming/ Andrew McCormack

Red. Blue./ Thibault Nguyen

Moon Gate/ Stefan Mantu

YARD HOME/ BAKAVOU VASILIKI

Micronation/ Hristo Rizov