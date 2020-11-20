Two Piece House / delavegacanolasso

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Lead Architect: Ignacio de la Vega, Pilar Cano-Lasso

Design Team: delavegacanolasso

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Two-piece house marks the beginning of the tiny home project (www.tinyhome.es), prefabricated modular homes, made in Spain, and transported via truck. This project was completely tailor-made, and consists of a 100% cor-ten steel sheet piece that completes the existing volume.

The first piece, a house with simple and elegant architecture, has been renovated with a solar controlled curtain wall with, a self-regulating slat facade, as well as the addition of deciduous trees that will protect the house from the summer ́s sun while letting it through in Winter.

The second piece is a custom made steel prefab module. A small cor-ten piece of latticework. A filtered entrance that shapes the setting sun and creates the anteroom of the house. An access hall that allows the transition between house and steppe.

This piece completes the first. One opaque and mysterious; the other ample and exposed. 2 materialities, 2 concepts, two-pieced.

