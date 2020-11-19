Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Chile
  5. Infinity Bench / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos

Infinity Bench / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos

Save this project
Infinity Bench / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos

© Patricio Zeiss© Patricio Zeiss© Patricio Zeiss© Patricio Zeiss+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Chile
  • Lead Architects:Ricardo Azócar, Carolina Catrón
  • Collaborators:Jorge Lazo, María Florencia Ormeño, Fernando Pedreros, Eduardo Aburto, Guillermo Medina.
  • Country:Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Patricio Zeiss
© Patricio Zeiss

Text description provided by the architects. Infinity Bench is an installation developed for the Alejandro Merino Botanical Garden at the Enrique Molina Garmendia School in Concepción, in the south of Chile. Its goal is the reappraisal and restoration of this space, consigned until now, to just being a generous front garden of an emblematic city building.

Save this picture!
© Patricio Zeiss
© Patricio Zeiss
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Patricio Zeiss
© Patricio Zeiss

Since it can be seen from the street, it is widely known for its scale and the size of the trees it harbors in a dense area of the city, appearing as a small forest trapped inside the metropolis.

Save this picture!
© Patricio Zeiss
© Patricio Zeiss

The Botanical Garden runs along Anibal Pinto street, right in the heart of Concepción, just a few meters from Ecuador Park, one of the city’s most important green areas. There is only a winding path there, which in a kind of diagonal divides the garden into two, from where it is possible to see different bush and tree species planted at different times and with no clear organization. This turns the garden into just a transit area for students and teachers who follow the existing path, or for those walking along the street, a beautiful backdrop that breaks up their journey. The garden is laid in a 22x47 meter rectangle, with around 60 randomly placed trees.

Save this picture!
© Patricio Zeiss
© Patricio Zeiss
Save this picture!
Detail 03
Detail 03

For the restoration, after recording the nostalgia and possible uses among the high school community, a continuous circular bench was proposed for the garden, some 14 meters in diameter, formed by a systematic repetition of 67 wooden modules, that is only broken by the existing path, placed carefully between the trees to create a new classroom amid the landscape, leaving the valuable natural heritage of the place unaltered.

Save this picture!
© Patricio Zeiss
© Patricio Zeiss
Save this picture!
Diagram 01
Diagram 01
Save this picture!
© Patricio Zeiss
© Patricio Zeiss

It is expected that classes, workshops and student gatherings take place there, reintegrating it into the school’s daily life and turning it into an iconic object, making this garden visible within the local “Penquista” (name given to people living in the city of Concepción) community.

Save this picture!
© Patricio Zeiss
© Patricio Zeiss
Save this picture!
Collage
Collage

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Azócar Catrón Arquitectos
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChile
Cite: "Infinity Bench / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos" [Banca Infinita / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos] 19 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951599/infinity-bench-azocar-catron-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream