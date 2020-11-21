Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. Isolation is an Idea Provoker: Interview with Steven Holl

Isolation is an Idea Provoker: Interview with Steven Holl

Save this article
Isolation is an Idea Provoker: Interview with Steven Holl

When it comes to the design process behind architectural projects, brainstorming is never the same for everyone. Some find inspiration in crowded rooms with loud music in the background, some walk around public spaces and observe people’s behaviors, and some need almost no resources whatsoever, just a pen, paper, and complete silence. 

In an interview with architecture filmographers Spirit of Space, Steven Holl shares how being completely isolated in the Watercolor Hut contributed to some of his office’s most notable creations.

Since 2006, architecture filmography studio Spirit of Space has engaged viewers with over 200 short films of projects built by world-renowned architects such as Peter Zumthor, Steven Holl, Daniel Libeskind, and Jeanne Gang. The studio’s multidisciplinary team has combined visuals with customized soundtracks, elevating the journey and turning it into a multi-sensory experience.

About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Isolation is an Idea Provoker: Interview with Steven Holl" 21 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951590/isolation-is-an-idea-provoker-interview-with-steven-holl> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream