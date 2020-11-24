Radial City Plan: Nine Examples Around the World Seen From Above

+ 10

A radial concentric city plan is formed by streets that extend outward from a defined center and reach the outer edge of the city, together with concentrically arranged roads that connect the radial streets to the lots. This pattern traces back to ancient times and continues even to this day.

Depending on the historical context, location, or purpose of the city planning, the element found in the center may vary. Plazas, churches, or government buildings are among the most common elements and this is no accident, nor is the urban design pattern. Basically, the radial arrangement of streets is intended to highlight a particular element or location that has great political, religious, financial, or symbolic value to the city as a whole.

While there are cities that are entirely planned based on the radial model, others feature a concentric street and avenue scheme only in certain areas, as opposed to the rest of the urban fabric.

This can occur, among many other reasons, because orthogonal plans favor the subdivision of land and plot sales, or because of the constant changes in the urban layout over time.

Discover below some of the cities and neighborhoods around the world that employ radial and concentric arrangements.

Brøndby Haveby (Denmark)

Brøndby Haveby. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery @maxartechnologies

Arc de Triomphe (Paris, France)

Arc de Triomphe. Created by @benjaminrgrant, source imagery: @digitalglobe

Rotonda West (United States)

Al Falah Housing Project (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates)

Al Falah Housing Project. Created by @benjaminrgrant, source imagery: @digitalglobe

Discovery Bay (United States)

Place de la Nation (Paris, France)

Place de la Nation. Created by @dailyoverview

The Pearl-Qatar (Doha, Qatar)

Plaza Del Ejecutivo (Mexico City, Mexico)

Jumeirah Islands (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)