Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Radial City Plan: Nine Examples Around the World Seen From Above

Radial City Plan: Nine Examples Around the World Seen From Above

Save this article
Radial City Plan: Nine Examples Around the World Seen From Above

Arc de Triomphe. Created by @benjaminrgrant, source imagery: @digitalglobeDiscovery Bay. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @nearmapAl Falah Housing Project. Created by @benjaminrgrant, source imagery: @digitalglobeThe Pearl-Qatar. Created by @benjaminrgrant, source imagery: @digitalglobe+ 10

A radial concentric city plan is formed by streets that extend outward from a defined center and reach the outer edge of the city, together with concentrically arranged roads that connect the radial streets to the lots. This pattern traces back to ancient times and continues even to this day.

Depending on the historical context, location, or purpose of the city planning, the element found in the center may vary. Plazas, churches, or government buildings are among the most common elements and this is no accident, nor is the urban design pattern. Basically, the radial arrangement of streets is intended to highlight a particular element or location that has great political, religious, financial, or symbolic value to the city as a whole.

While there are cities that are entirely planned based on the radial model, others feature a concentric street and avenue scheme only in certain areas, as opposed to the rest of the urban fabric.

This can occur, among many other reasons, because orthogonal plans favor the subdivision of land and plot sales, or because of the constant changes in the urban layout over time.

Discover below some of the cities and neighborhoods around the world that employ radial and concentric arrangements.

Brøndby Haveby (Denmark)

Save this picture!
Brøndby Haveby. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery @maxartechnologies
Brøndby Haveby. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery @maxartechnologies

Arc de Triomphe (Paris, France)

Save this picture!
Arc de Triomphe. Created by @benjaminrgrant, source imagery: @digitalglobe
Arc de Triomphe. Created by @benjaminrgrant, source imagery: @digitalglobe

Rotonda West (United States)

Save this picture!
Rotonda West. Created by @dailyoverview
Rotonda West. Created by @dailyoverview

Al Falah Housing Project (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates)

Save this picture!
Al Falah Housing Project. Created by @benjaminrgrant, source imagery: @digitalglobe
Al Falah Housing Project. Created by @benjaminrgrant, source imagery: @digitalglobe

Discovery Bay (United States)

Save this picture!
Discovery Bay. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @nearmap
Discovery Bay. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @nearmap

Place de la Nation (Paris, France)

Save this picture!
Place de la Nation. Created by @dailyoverview
Place de la Nation. Created by @dailyoverview

The Pearl-Qatar (Doha, Qatar)

Save this picture!
The Pearl-Qatar. Created by @benjaminrgrant, source imagery: @digitalglobe
The Pearl-Qatar. Created by @benjaminrgrant, source imagery: @digitalglobe

Plaza Del Ejecutivo (Mexico City, Mexico)

Save this picture!
Plaza Del Ejecutivo. Created by @dailyoverview
Plaza Del Ejecutivo. Created by @dailyoverview

Jumeirah Islands (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

Save this picture!
Jumeirah Islands. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @maxartechnologies
Jumeirah Islands. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @maxartechnologies

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Susanna Moreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "Radial City Plan: Nine Examples Around the World Seen From Above" [Urbanismo radial: nove exemplos no mundo vistos de cima] 24 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951587/radial-city-plan-nine-examples-around-the-world-seen-from-above> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream