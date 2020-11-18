LEGORRETA and Taller Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo Team Up to Design New Four Seasons Resort in Mexico

Save this picture! © LEGORRETA y Taller Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

In 2021, as part of a collaboration between Mexican firms LEGORRETA and Taller Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo, ground will be broken for the new Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo in Mexico. The new facility will sit on 800 hectares of Pacific Ocean coastline in the state of Jalisco, between La Manzanilla and Barra de Navidad. The area, called "Costa Alegre" or "Joyful Coast," is renowned for its private beaches, landscape, and geography.

The facility will be housed within an ecological reserve 40 kilometers north of the Manzanillo airport. The majority of its 155 rooms will feature unobstructed, panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the surrounding forest and golf course. The resort's architectural design, under the direction of Mexican firms LEGORRETA and Taller Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo, aims to connect the structure with the surrounding landscape and includes locally sourced materials and textiles.

The resort is part of a master development plan that includes 849 hectares (2,100 acres) of El Tamarindo land with multiple private beaches and coves. The layout of the property takes full advantage of the sloping geography, which goes from sea level to over 120 meters (394 feet) above sea level, providing unobstructed views of the surrounding landscape, golf course, and ocean. The resort is suited to host single adult travelers as well as families with children.

The resort will offer four dining options, including in the golf course, all of which include bars with ocean views. The facilities feature three swimming pools, a total service spa in the middle of the rainforest, a gym, an aquatics center, tennis courts, and 370 sq. meters of conference spaces. The acclaimed 18 hole golf course, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and David Fleming, tops the list of the resort's offerings.

The resort is located only 40 minutes from the Manzanillo International Airport, which receives daily flights from Mexico City and even direct flights from the United States and Canada during the high season. Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is one of several important additions to Four Season's Mexican properties, which include the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, and the Four Seasons Hotel in Mexico City, the recently inaugurated Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos in Costa Palmas, and the recently announced Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas in Cabo Del Sol.

Via LEGORRETA and Taller Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo.