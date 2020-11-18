Submit a Project Advertise
  LVS.House / AD9 Architects

LVS.House / AD9 Architects

LVS.House / AD9 Architects
© Quang Tran
Vietnam
  • Architects: AD9 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  345
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Tran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Hafele, Jotun, Lafarge Holcim, Toto, Adobe, PT&T, Trimble Navigation, Vietceramics, Xingfa
  • Architect In Charge:AD9 architects
  • Design Team:Nguyen Nho, Phan Trong Hiep, Dang Thanh Phats, Nguyen Thanh Hai Nam, Nguyen Duc Truyen, Hua Huu Phuoc
  • Construction:Tan Thanh Hung Construction Company
  • Furniture Construction:Dam San
  • Steel Construction:Nguyen Minh Mechanical Manufacturer Company
  • Country:Vietnam
© Quang Tran
Text description provided by the architects. LVS.house has a key difference from the other tube houses when it comes to the ground area. The house has a narrow width that opens up in the back, which resembles the letter L. This offers a very interesting direction to develop the special design for the construction. 

© Quang Tran
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Section
Section
© Quang Tran
The investors want all common and personal spaces to be as open as possible to create the best connection, and also to easily supervise the activities of their 2 kids at a young age.

© Quang Tran
Beside the split-level home solution, we also focus on exploiting the light and air circulation vertically. The connecting spaces and sky lights are used to create layers that connect the natural elements and the people living in it.

© Quang Tran
Terrace Floor
Terrace Floor

We aimed for a minimalism approach regarding material usage in this construction, with the hope to revive the core value of basic architecture to bring a better and more positive life to the family. 

© Quang Tran
