Timber and Stone: Boulder's Pristine Mountain Homes

Straddling the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, the city of Boulder has become an iconic destination in Colorado. Widely known for its rock formations, the Flatirons, Boulder holds an innate connection to the mountains and surrounding landscape. Believed to have taken its name from Boulder Creek, the city has a rich history dating back to gold miners and the introduction of new railroad lines in 1873. Today, Boulder is a thriving center for education, art, and environmental stewardship.

Located in a wide basin valley, Boulder has thousands of acres of open space and public trails for recreation. Home to the main campus of the University of Colorado, the state's largest university, as well as institutions like the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, the city has a rich cultural life. Boulder is also home to an eclectic building stock, with residential and commercial projects that explore views, open plans and craft. Taking a closer look at contemporary homes in the Boulder area, the following projects are oriented to the outdoors while remaining private and reserved.

This 2,500 square foot residence sits atop a precipice with views to the metropolitan Denver valley to the east and the iconic Flatiron peaks to the west. The interior spaces are austere, reflecting the disciplined lifestyle of the homeowners. The two sides of this linear scheme respond independently to the site conditions. Dividing the storage areas, intermittent windows provide views to the entry court and distant city.

Located in West Boulder, tucked into the base of the foothills, the site was among a handful of properties that were originally settled at the turn of the century as small residential farms with water rights bound to each property. With a water source fed from high in the Rocky Mountains, the neighborhood is dense with mature trees, apple orchards, and mountain wildlife.

Emphasizing circular energy and the bond between art and architecture, this 7,000 sf private artist’s residency for Boulder artist, Rebecca DiDomenico, marks North Boulder with a new iconic landmark. This Earth-inspired project is energized using 100% renewable resources, demonstrating fossil-free potential of the built environment. Four vertical geothermal wells were installed to transfer the Earth’s energy to the building’s heating and cooling system.

The Sunshine Canyon Residence was, in a way, created by the Fourmile Canyon Fire of 2010. The owners, who lost their home in that fire, wanted to rebuild near their original home site. Embracing the beauty of the burned landscape, they chose a steeply sloped southern facing site, also burned by Fourmile fire. The home responds to this dramatic site through a simple form – juxtaposed to the landscape while inspired by the fragmented granite boulders and mining equipment.

The Box House designed by architects Studio H:T and located in Boulder, Colorado provides the homeowners with compelling views. Taking into consideration a steep slope and wildfire prone area the architects capitalized on these site challenges creating a home that is unique in form, space and materiality. The Box House begins with a concrete ribbon that carves the hillside to create space for the boxes.

The Sunshine Canyon house, designed for a family of four, is located on a high alpine hillside in a rocky canyon five miles above Boulder. A small cabin, surrounded by a dense forest of pine and fir trees, once occupied the site. In 2010, the Four Mile Canyon fire ravaged this property, burning the cabin and 4.5 acres of 100 year-old trees to the ground. When the ash had settled, what remained were granite outcrops, steep slopes, and newly revealed expansive vistas.