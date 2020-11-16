St. John’s Institute Sports Pavilion / Archetype Architecture

+ 22

Architect In Charge: Adriel Lim

Design Team: Archetype Architecture, Palace Construction Incorporated

Clients: St. John’s Institute – Bacolod City, Philippines

Engineering: Palace Construction Incorporated

Consultants: Palace Construction Incorporated

City: Talisay City

Country: Philippines

Text description provided by the architects. A new, iconic sports and events venue at the heart of the school’s new North Point Campus in Talisay City, Negros Occidental totaling up to 1,800 square meters of floor area, the Sports Pavilion is one important piece of the St. John’s Institute North Point Campus Masterplan, and the first in the group of brand new buildings to be built as part of a comprehensive development cycle.

For any architecture to be iconic, it must be an elegant and pure expression of a primary idea; a recurring theme that looks to a historical context to define a future. For the school’s storied history as an academic institution, it is a vision for an ultra-modern architecture defined by the characteristic ‘arch’. Its motifs and themes form a cohesive whole as an expression of the future of the school’s student life, whose future is exemplified by whiteness and the elegance of the curve. Its all-white design informs its aesthetic philosophy in the school’s adherence as an educational institution and as well as to its Catholic roots.

Totaling up to 1,800 square meters of floor area, the Sports Pavilion is one important piece of the St. John’s Institute North Point Campus masterplan designed not only for sports, its retractable bleachers can make way for new event spaces for flexibility. The new sports pavilion can host concerts and ball events for up to 3000 spectators. Coupled with an adjacent Olympic-size swimming pool, the new gymnasium aims to be one of the prime venues for sports and other events in the country.

Aspiring to be an iconic architecture not only for the institution but for the province of Negros, its pure form and unique architecture has aspirations as a new landmark, being easily identifiable as a very characteristic and unique building. Like the Parthenon in Greece, in its simplicity and purity of architecture and design, the symmetrical façade becomes a timeless shape, all of whose elements have been carefully thought of as a harmonious symphony. Each arch an elegant rhythm of repeating order and unified by a high window that runs throughout the whole structure seamlessly. The Sports Pavilion is the new, iconic landmark in the heart of Negros Island.