Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. Philippines
  5. St. John’s Institute Sports Pavilion / Archetype Architecture

St. John’s Institute Sports Pavilion / Archetype Architecture

Save this project
St. John’s Institute Sports Pavilion / Archetype Architecture

© Adriel Lim© Adriel Lim© Adriel Lim© Adriel Lim+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Sports Architecture, Swimming Pool
Talisay City, Philippines
  • Architect In Charge:Adriel Lim
  • Design Team:Archetype Architecture, Palace Construction Incorporated
  • Clients:St. John’s Institute – Bacolod City, Philippines
  • Engineering:Palace Construction Incorporated
  • Consultants:Palace Construction Incorporated
  • City:Talisay City
  • Country:Philippines
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Adriel Lim
© Adriel Lim

Text description provided by the architects. A new, iconic sports and events venue at the heart of the school’s new North Point Campus in Talisay City, Negros Occidental totaling up to 1,800 square meters of floor area, the Sports Pavilion is one important piece of the St. John’s Institute North Point Campus Masterplan, and the first in the group of brand new buildings to be built as part of a comprehensive development cycle.

Save this picture!
© Adriel Lim
© Adriel Lim
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Adriel Lim
© Adriel Lim

For any architecture to be iconic, it must be an elegant and pure expression of a primary idea; a recurring theme that looks to a historical context to define a future. For the school’s storied history as an academic institution, it is a vision for an ultra-modern architecture defined by the characteristic ‘arch’. Its motifs and themes form a cohesive whole as an expression of the future of the school’s student life, whose future is exemplified by whiteness and the elegance of the curve. Its all-white design informs its aesthetic philosophy in the school’s adherence as an educational institution and as well as to its Catholic roots.

Save this picture!
© Adriel Lim
© Adriel Lim

Totaling up to 1,800 square meters of floor area, the Sports Pavilion is one important piece of the St. John’s Institute North Point Campus masterplan designed not only for sports, its retractable bleachers can make way for new event spaces for flexibility. The new sports pavilion can host concerts and ball events for up to 3000 spectators. Coupled with an adjacent Olympic-size swimming pool, the new gymnasium aims to be one of the prime venues for sports and other events in the country.

Save this picture!
© Adriel Lim
© Adriel Lim
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Adriel Lim
© Adriel Lim

Aspiring to be an iconic architecture not only for the institution but for the province of Negros, its pure form and unique architecture has aspirations as a new landmark, being easily identifiable as a very characteristic and unique building. Like the Parthenon in Greece, in its simplicity and purity of architecture and design, the symmetrical façade becomes a timeless shape, all of whose elements have been carefully thought of as a harmonious symphony. Each arch an elegant rhythm of repeating order and unified by a high window that runs throughout the whole structure seamlessly. The Sports Pavilion is the new, iconic landmark in the heart of Negros Island.

Save this picture!
© Christer Isulat
© Christer Isulat

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Talisay City, Negros Occidental, Philippines

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Archetype Architecture
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingswimming poolPhilippines
Cite: "St. John’s Institute Sports Pavilion / Archetype Architecture" 16 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951505/st-johns-institute-sports-pavilion-archetype-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream