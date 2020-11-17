Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. World Architecture Festival Announces Finalists for the Architecture Drawing Prize 2020

World Architecture Festival Announces Finalists for the Architecture Drawing Prize 2020

Save this article
World Architecture Festival Announces Finalists for the Architecture Drawing Prize 2020

The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020 announced the shortlisted entries in the Digital, Hand-drawn and Hybrid categories. This year’s contest gathered more admissions than the previous edition, with 165 entries from 30 countries, 35 of which are from students and under-30 architects. In addition, the 2020 competition introduced the ‘Lockdown Prize’, focused on the global pandemic, awarded to a drawing related to the architectural changes brought by the coronavirus.

Digital Category - The Theatre of Fictions. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020Digital Category - Here Everywhere/ Orchard. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020Hybrid Category - Airplane Tower. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020Hybrid Category - Apartment #5, a Labyrinth and Repository of Spatial. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020+ 12

Curated by WAF, Sir John Soane’s Museum and Make Architects, this prize embraces the creative use of digital tools and digitally produced renderings, while recognizing the enduring importance of hand drawing. This year also saw the introduction of a special prize focused on the global lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic. The ‘Lockdown Prize’ will be awarded to a drawing completed during lockdown or relating to the changes that Covid-19 will bring to architecture.

Save this picture!
Hybrid Category - Choate Colony Hall. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020
Hybrid Category - Choate Colony Hall. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020

Despite or because of Covid-19 and lockdowns, entries this year were up by 39, according to World Architecture Festival Program Director Paul Finch, who chaired the judging panel. In fact he stated thatthe quality of entries was if anything higher than recent years and an encouraging sign of the ongoing interest in architectural drawing in various media. Many of the entries were eligible to be considered for a special ‘Lockdown Prize’, reflecting the changes to the built environment as a result of the pandemic”.

Save this picture!
Hand-drawn Category - Construction as Heritage/ A Case for Discrete Industry. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020
Hand-drawn Category - Construction as Heritage/ A Case for Discrete Industry. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020

The winners of each category (digital, hybrid, hand-drawn), the ‘Lockdown Prize’ and the overall Architecture Drawing Prize 2020 winner will be revealed in January 2021. Moreover, the front-runners and commended works will go on display at a dedicated exhibition at Sir John Soane's Museum in London in January – February 2021.

Read on to see the shortlisted entries from each category.

Digital Category Shortlist

Save this picture!
Digital Category - ReReading Metropolis. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020
Digital Category - ReReading Metropolis. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020

  • The Theatre of Fictions, A collaboration between Shahar Cohen & Jerram Rosen under Amaia Sanchez-Velasco for Hyperecologies III, University of Technology, Sydney
  • Here Everywhere: Orchard, Hans Villamayor
  • Re-Reading Metropolis, Chenglin Able, University of California, Berkeley
  • Fetching a Bucket of Steam, Jack Ingham, Newcastle University
  • Entombment of Fear / Nuclear free Japan (Perspective), Swee Yong, Formwerkz Architects

Hand-Drawn Shortlist

Save this picture!
Hand-drawn Category - Dear Hashima. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020
Hand-drawn Category - Dear Hashima. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020

  • Polymorphous Spatial Monosodium Glutamate, Matthew Poon, UCL Bartlett X-25
  • Construction as Heritage: A Case for Discrete Industry, Joshua Bristow, London Metropolitan University (Unit 8, MArch)
  • Dear Hashima, brousse marc, marc brousse

Hybrid Shortlist

Save this picture!
Hybrid Category - Mechanical Theatre of Smash Palace. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020
Hybrid Category - Mechanical Theatre of Smash Palace. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2020

  • Mechanical Theatre of Smash Palace, Jono Yoo, the University of Auckland
  • Airplane Tower, Victor Hugo Azevedo and Cheryl Lu Xu, Robert A. M. Stern Architects
  • Choate Colony Hall, Jeff Stikeman, Robert A.M. Stern Architects
  • Apartment #5, a Labyrinth and Repository of Spatial Memories, Clement Laurencio, Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "World Architecture Festival Announces Finalists for the Architecture Drawing Prize 2020" 17 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951484/world-architecture-festival-announces-finalists-for-the-architecture-drawing-prize-2020> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream