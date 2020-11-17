Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Gujan House / daarchitectes

Gujan House / daarchitectes

Gujan House / daarchitectes
Courtesy of Daarchitectes
Courtesy of Daarchitectes

Courtesy of Daarchitectes

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Gujan-Mestras, France
  • Architects: daarchitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Granit
Courtesy of Daarchitectes
Courtesy of Daarchitectes

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Arcachon Basin, in the town of Gujan-Mestras in the South West of France. This is the extension of a 1970s pavilion on a very small plot of 495 m2.

Courtesy of Daarchitectes
Courtesy of Daarchitectes

The pavilion placed in its center occupied 70 m2. The project responds to the problems of densification of residential areas typical of the 1970s, where the fabric was very squared and the plots of small surface.

Courtesy of Daarchitectes
Courtesy of Daarchitectes

The challenge here was to "hide" the ex-tension as much as possible, leaving only the smallest possible built volume to be seen from the street. The extension built entirely in wood structure and cladding surrounds the existing house to accom-modate the living rooms.

Courtesy of Daarchitectes
Courtesy of Daarchitectes
Axo
Axo
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of Daarchitectes
Courtesy of Daarchitectes

The sleeping rooms are located in the existing construction. A swimming pool runs along the terrace to the south and closes the ground. The materials used are local, simple, raw and assembled in a traditional way.

Courtesy of Daarchitectes
Courtesy of Daarchitectes

