Rights & Brands Stockholm / Anders Berensson Architects

Offices, Offices Interiors • Stockholm, Sweden Architects: Anders Berensson Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Adobe Systems Incorporated , Ash wood parquette , BRICMATE , Dahl Agentur , Gulled , SA Möbler , SIS

Lead Architects: Anders Berensson

Design Team: Anders Berensson, (Lead Architect), Christer Wallensteen (Project Leader and co-designer), Eva Sachs (Architect), Richard Prugger (Architect).

Clients: Rights & Brands

Consultants: SIS (Carpenters)

City: Stockholm

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. Anders Berensson Architects have designed the new Stockholm office for Nordic licensing company Rights & Brands. The interior design focus on creating a functional workspace as well as displaying the company’s classic Scandinavian brands, through custom-made cabinets and murals CNC-milled, printed, or painted onto the interior of the space.

The program is divided into two parts. An office part with workspaces, telephone rooms, storage, and printers is located at the quiet part furthest from the entrance. These functions take up half the space and have a calm and strict functional design in soft colors and Scandinavian materials. The floors are made of industrial ash wood parquet and limestone from the Swedish island Gotland. The interiors are in soft colors and pine trees.

The second more public part includes the entrance, conference rooms, kitchens, and toilets and is designed in the same fashion but with more representative and social functions. This part is designed with custom-made furniture displaying the company’s brands. Since many brands are Scandinavian icons we focused on creating a design that rather refers to how a museum would show its collections than how a typical store or office would show its products. We, therefore, decided to frame a smaller amount of high-quality items in cabinets and on pedestals instead of making a packed shelf showing a lot.

The displayed items change over time or depending on events or visitors. All items have their own space in frames or on a pedestal to be shown as a standalone piece of art. All custom-made interior is made in a pine tree to give the items a Scandinavian backdrop. Most design brands start like an art project rather than a business. To highlight this we chosen to incorporate some of the fine graphic art into the built. Some classic graphics has become cut out silhouettes functioning as handles in hatches, other patterns have been enlarged into CNC-milled murals or scaled up paintings zooming into the enormous craft of one single piece of art.

The entrance. The entrance area is a museum space with a cabinet covering the whole entrance wall. The cabinet includes most brands. The cabinet is covered with changeable hatches to fit several scenarios. When a specific event is taken place a specific type of item can be displayed. Every hatch has a milled hole that is both a handle but also a silhouette of its content. So when the hatch is closed it’s a small reminder of the product hidden behind the hatch. The entrance area also has a waiting area with an exhibition on pedestals showing rarities and design icons.

The central corridor. The central corridor is a mix of cabinets, lockers, library, and glass cabinets for displaying products. At the end of the corridor is an upscaled up wallpaper motive from the legendary Finnish artist Tove Jansson illustration the tough journey.

The Kitchen and lounge area. The kitchen and lounge area is mostly designed for spontaneous meetings. The custom made furniture are designed for more social functions. At the facade runs a long bench that shifts from being a sitting area to a workbench. At the lounge area is a library of design and illustrator books. The coffee bar has another Tove Jansson drawing of a forest scaled up, digitalized and CNC milled into the pinewood wall.