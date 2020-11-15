Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  4. South Korea
  KOLON SPORT Hannam Store / studio fragment

KOLON SPORT Hannam Store / studio fragment

KOLON SPORT Hannam Store / studio fragment

Store, Retail Interiors
South Korea
  Architects: studio fragment
  Area:  443
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu
Text description provided by the architects. The brand concept of Kolon Sports is not to go to the distant nature, but to enjoy the outdoors in everyday life. We wanted to reinterpret the natural phenomena that can be experienced in the forest as urban materials.

© Kim Donggyu
First Floor Plan
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu
We designed elements such as louver and grating by using achromatic materials, and the light and shadow falling through the leaves. And while walking in the forest, We wanted to design a scene where vertical trees intersect according to distance and viewpoint.

© Kim Donggyu
And, in general, the road means that there are no clear boundaries between where people can step on and where can't step on in the forest, but people perceive the cleared empty place as a road. We have proposed a path through various methods of implicitly inducing movement even in a wide open space. 

© Kim Donggyu
Project location

Address:Seoul, South Korea

Cite: "KOLON SPORT Hannam Store / studio fragment" 15 Nov 2020. ArchDaily.

