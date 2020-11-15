KOLON SPORT Hannam Store / studio fragment

+ 40

Architect In Charge: Seo Donghan

Design Team: Seo Donghan, Lee Chanyang

Client: KOLON SPORT

Project Management: GLINT

Landscape: Elletravaille

Branding: OR Studio

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The brand concept of Kolon Sports is not to go to the distant nature, but to enjoy the outdoors in everyday life. We wanted to reinterpret the natural phenomena that can be experienced in the forest as urban materials.

We designed elements such as louver and grating by using achromatic materials, and the light and shadow falling through the leaves. And while walking in the forest, We wanted to design a scene where vertical trees intersect according to distance and viewpoint.

And, in general, the road means that there are no clear boundaries between where people can step on and where can't step on in the forest, but people perceive the cleared empty place as a road. We have proposed a path through various methods of implicitly inducing movement even in a wide open space.