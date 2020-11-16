NB2 Skatepark / Siente Espacios - Arquitectura (SEA)

+ 17

Design Team: Jaime Guzmán Thulin

Furniture: Sebastián Wong

City: Samborondón

Country: Ecuador

Text description provided by the architects. NB2 is a private recreational project dedicated to skateboarding within a residential complex. It was designed to be enjoyed with friends, preferably at sunset, when the palm trees tint the light of the setting sun.

The program takes place on a single level. The main element is the bowl (the skate pool) to "surf on concrete" since the client is a surfer. It is accompanied by basic equipment, a volume divided into two blocks separated from each other by a garden: a BBQ area with a living room, which looks out on and enjoys the activity of the bowl and the green that surrounds it, and the other block of services with two bathrooms and a cellar.

The budget was a guideline for the choice of materials in a solid range of grey, black and green tones. Polished cement was used for the surface and the bowl. The metal structure, the profiles and roof are black. For the exposed concrete block walls and in the closed interiors a polished cement finish is used together with a metal plate on the upper part to facilitate joints with the roof and thus lightening its weight. The facilities are seen as they respond to the concept of the project, which prioritizes avoiding having to make repairs.

The large covers open towards the bowl and the garden to frame them, responding to the local climate: heavy rains and imposing sun, which are combated with thermal insulation and representative eaves. The service block is located in a corner of the lot with the purpose of sharing it with the neighbouring premises due to their close relationship, therefore, it has two independent accesses. The play of blocks in this volume arises from the need to partially cover a corridor, in order to provide privacy both for the bathroom areas, the activity of the barbecue area and for the neighbouring lot. The distribution of the blocks is designed in such a way that none of the blocks are cut and maximum connection with the vegetation can be achieved through the holes in the concrete blocks.

The bowl is located in such a way that it takes up less space on the ground and can be the centre of attention. Its elevation in relation to the ground level is determined by the groundwater level of the area, and thus the rainwater can flow without problems. For this reason, the longitudinal side is used to transform it into ramps that work as a warm-up area prior to skating the actual bowl. On the other side, which adjoins the enclosure, benches are strategically located under the shades of the palm trees.

Whether skating, barbecuing, having a few beers or watching the sunset, NB2 is a solid place to get away from the noisy and busy city to enjoy leisure time in good company.