Reform of an Industrial Building for Cultural Facilities "La Nau" / Meritxell Inaraja

Architecture Collaborators: Josep María Cubí Surinyach, Ester Serradell Buhigas, Laura Bigas Montaner, Amalia Casals Gil

Structure Collaborators : DSM Arquitectes, Samuel Molist Forcada

Measurements And Budgets Collaborators : Control i gestió d'obres i projectes SLP, Angel Gil Hernandez, Joan Just Caro López

Facilities Collaborators : Teyle, Técnica y Legalización SLP

Quantity Surveyor: Bernat Ros

Promoter: Área Metropolitana de Barcelona, Ajuntament de Barberà del Vallés

Construction Company: Ute Connecta Barberà : Voltes Connecta Slu Coordinación Seguridad y Salud: Atenea Seguridad y Medio ambiente, Clàudia Artal

City: Barberà del Vallès

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The "Nau", a young and creative space in Barberà del Vallès, is the result of the internal reform of an industrial warehouse, which has been transformed into a cultural centre. The space promotes artistic creation and diffusion activities, concerts, and recreational and training activities for young people.

The proposal uses the elements of the original warehouse as an indoor space, well‐lit, multipur‐ pose and the first protective skin of large dimensions, ideal for hosting multiple activities, and cre‐ ates a second and smaller box that hosts those specific activities that need thermal and acoustic insulation such as workshops and training sessions.

The warehouse structure keeps its initial condition, with the trace of paintings and finishes of pre‐ vious reforms. The gap between the entrance and the ground floor of the building allows for the creation of a large hall as a balcony over the rest of the space, which can be used for different purposes and activities.

The new box built inside from a metal structure and whip tank walls is shown with a new facade on this great interior bouyard.