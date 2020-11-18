Housing Choices Australia Dandenon / Kennedy Nolan

+ 21

Lead Architects: Patrick Kennedy and Rachel Nolan

Design Team: Victoria Reeves, Susan Syer, Michael Macleod, Jacky Oro, Jack Lawrence, Dominic Wells

Clients: Housing Choices Australia

Engineering: Webb Consult, BRT Consulting, Sustainability House, Adams Consulting engineers

Landscape: Simon Ellis

Collaborators: Overend Constructions

City: Melbourne

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Housing Choices Australia (HCA) is a national, not-for-profit housing association that creates safe, quality, affordable housing for people who are struggling to find a home in Australia’s challenging private rental market.

In 2015 Kennedy Nolan was engaged by Housing Choices Australia (HCA) to undertake a schematic design & feasibility study for three existing HCA sites in Melbourne. Each project was required to maximise yield while maintaining amenity, and conforming with the Liveable Design Guidelines, Housing Choices own design, construction and maintenance standards as well as all other authority requirements.

HCA are an organisation who hold on to their assets, so longevity and maintenance are of great concern. These projects are an exercise in the delivery of rational, robust and economical apartments that still deliver the warmth and delight of good housing.

Within these constraints and obvious socially responsible design outcomes, it was also important to Kennedy Nolan and HCA to achieve exemplary environmentally sustainable homes. Initiatives include:

Minimum 6-star NatHERS rating.

Dual aspect to most apartments and all town houses for optimum passive cooling and solar access.

Allowance for renewable energy only in operation.

Electric boosted solar hot water supply.

Water collection & storage for on site use.

Electric induction cooking.