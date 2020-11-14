Online Masterclass: Creating a Business Manifesto for Architects in a Changing World

Save this picture! Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by Caroline Cole where she will explore the importance of setting out a viable business proposition for architects and designers.

The world has changed. It may never return to ’normal’. What does this mean for architects, and how can they make the most of these extraordinary circumstances?

In this talk, Caroline Cole will explore the importance of setting out a viable business proposition: one where architects define their services in a way that allows them to grow as professionals and turn a profit, by attracting the clients and collaborators that will enable them to flourish.

Join us for a masterclass not to be missed out on!

About the Speaker

Caroline Cole read architecture at the University of Cambridge and during her professional life has worked on both sides of the fence: as a designer and as a client. As the founding Director of Colander Associates Ltd, she now sits on the fence: inspiring many of the UK’s most successful architectural and engineering practices to develop businesses that support their design ambitions, and helping some of the most influential developers, building owners, and government agencies to formulate their approach to architecture.

She is a vocal advocate for interdisciplinary working and, through her work with the Equilibrium Network, works to promote gender diversity at the senior level within the industry. She was a founding member of the climate emergency network, Architects Declare. She is Chair of the Industry Advisors to IDBE at the University of Cambridge; a Trustee of the Ove Arup Foundation and of the Horniman Museum in South London; Chair of SPACE Studios; Honorary Fellow of the RIBA; a Professor at IE University, Madrid; Fellow of the RSA, and sits on the Design Review Panel for HS2.

In her spare time, she is a ceramicist.