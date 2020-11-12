Submit a Project Advertise
Blue Bottle Coffee Kyoto Kiyamachi Cafe / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

Blue Bottle Coffee Kyoto Kiyamachi Cafe / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

© Takumi Ota© Takumi Ota© Takumi Ota© Takumi Ota+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architect In Charge:Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architect
  • Design Team:Schemata Architect
  • Kitchen:HOSHIZAKI TOKYO Company Limited
  • Sound Plan:WHITELIGHT Limited
  • Sign:BOOTLEG Limited
  • City:Kyoto
  • Country:Japan
© Takumi Ota
Text description provided by the architects. Former Rissei Elementary School, built along Takase River in Kiyamachi, Kyoto in 1927, was fully renovated and reopened as a commercial complex comprising a hotel and shops among others. The third Blue Bottle Coffee cafe in Kyoto opened in a space near the front entrance to the hotel.

© Takumi Ota
Drawings
Drawings
© Takumi Ota
In terms of color, the renovated building is basically composed of white walls in common areas and black window frames. Considering Blue Bottle Coffee's tendency to use few colors, the basic color palette would be black and white but we felt it does not match the brand personality.

© Takumi Ota
We came up with an idea of adding another color to the black and white color palette, namely green taken from a range of green colors in the surroundings including leaves of cherry trees along Takase River and dark green blackboards used in the classrooms, and used green throughout the interior.

© Takumi Ota
As a result, the room is enlivened by varying shades of green, and various pieces of furniture composed of materials in different shades of green resonate with the interior. In addition, we designed an island-type workshop counter with a grid-based convertible countertop and a built-in sink and drain system, which we proposed to Blue Bottle Coffee as a new type of furniture to explore new ways of their merchandise promotion. 

© Takumi Ota
Project location

Address:310-2 Bizenjimachō, Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto, 604-8023, Japan

About this office
Schemata Architects
Office
Jo Nagasaka
Office

