Store+House in Gakuenmae / FujiwaraMuro Architects

Store+House in Gakuenmae / FujiwaraMuro Architects

© Katsuya. Taira© Katsuya. Taira© Katsuya. Taira© Katsuya. Taira+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Store
Nara, Japan
  • Architects: FujiwaraMuro Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  219
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Katsuya. Taira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Daiko, ENDO Lighting Corporation, LIXIL　, Saint-Gobain
  • Architect In Charge:Shintaro Fujiwara, Yoshio Muro
  • Design Team:Fujiwaramuro Architects
  • City:Nara
  • Country:Japan
© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira

Text description provided by the architects. This combined shop and residence is located on a sloped, irregularly shaped lot facing a busy road. The client requested that circulation routes for the shop and residence be separate and that the design deemphasize the residence in order to create the appearance of a commercial building.

© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira

Since it is located in a residential district, our challenge was to avoid overly idiosyncratic colors and forms but still come up with a design that would make the shop noticeable to passing cars. In order to keep the scale appropriate for a residential neighborhood, we divided the building into three blocks: one on the street side containing the shop, another in the center containing a stairwell and entry hall, and a third in the rear containing the residential area.

© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira

By using the same materials to finish the front and back blocks, we created the illusion that the shop is three times as large as it actually is when viewed from the road. The entrance and stairwell are designed as a glass box between these two volumes.

© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira
Section
Section
© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira

From inside, this box serves to display the architectural framework, while from the outside it separates the front and back blocks, ensuring that the building does not feel oppressive while at the same time creating connectivity between the chain of three blocks.

© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira

Project gallery

