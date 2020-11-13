Alcaide House / Carvalho Araújo

+ 20

Renovation, Residential • Braga, Portugal Architects: Carvalho Araújo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 23346 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: NUDO

Manufacturers: Much more than a window

Lead Architect: José Manuel Carvalho Araújo

Clients: Promolanhoso – Promoção Imobiliária S.A.

Engineering: BO Associados - Projectos de Engenharia, Lda

Constructor: Costeira – Engenharia e Construção

City: Braga

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The project Casas Alcaide is located in the historic center of the city of Braga. The building consists of five floors, four of them above the threshold level with apartments that vary between t1 and t4 typologies.

The main facade was preserved, through its reconstruction with some of the original elements, combined with new elements – namely the spans, due to the need for the complete demolition of the existing ones. The interior of the building, the rear facade and the roof assume a more contemporary language, materialized in the construction solutions and materials used and adapted to the new needs of uses.

On the ground floor, in addition to the common atriums that provide access to the elevator, the stairs and some of the apartments, there are also patio areas belonging to each of the apartments that confront the existing wall section. On the floor below the threshold, where the garage is located, there is an important archaeological find that has been preserved and integrated into the project, not only as a way to dignify it, but also as an element that values the atrium on this floor and the intervention itself.