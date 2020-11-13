House in Mouzinho de Albuquerque Square / Carvalho Araújo

-
Architects: Carvalho Araújo
- Area: 7104 ft²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: NUDO
-
Manufacturers: Much more than a window
- Lead Architect:José Manuel Carvalho Araújo
- Engineering:BO Associados - Projectos de Engenharia, Lda
- Construtora:Pedralbet - Construções Lda
- City:Braga
- Country:Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The project Casa na Praça Mouzinho de Albuquerque represents the materialization of an exercise of spatial organization within an urban plot with a complex configuration.
The location of the building - in one of the main squares in the historic center of Braga, in Portugal - determined the option to preserve the existing volume and façades, and also some characteristic elements inside. The intervention focused on accommodating a family program properly adjusted to the spatial needs and facilities that are currently required, finding in the existing volumetry a reason (not a condition) for the distribution and design of the spaces.
At the back of the plot, a new construction appears that frees itself from the formal and plastic language of the existing, assuming at the same time a gesture of rupture and continuity with the existing building, by extending the material of the floor and the back facade.