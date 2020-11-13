Submit a Project Advertise
World
  KRIB Residence / STAM architecten

KRIB Residence / STAM architecten

© Yannick Milpas

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Loft, Renovation
Antwerp, Belgium
  • Design Team:Els Schoenmaekers, Yasmijn Van Winkel, Carolien Potter, Karolien Van Put
  • Collaborators:Martha bvba
  • City:Antwerp
  • Country:Belgium
© Yannick Milpas
Text description provided by the architects. A former workhouse, dating from the end of the 19th century/early 20th century, has been revived through a complete refurbishment. The original steel structure and cast-iron columns reveal the previous function of the building. They have been preserved and formed the central basis of this deeper situated historical building in Antwerp.

© Yannick Milpas
The choice was made to create a flexible and luxurious duplex loft apartment, as a commercial space or office wasn’t allowed. A completely open space was realized, with a visual and spatial connection through the central two-story space. The functions are only separated from each other by transparent walls.

© Yannick Milpas
Plan
Plan
© Yannick Milpas
Natural light diffuses through all spaces and is enhanced by the addition of skylights. The design was realized with a high-quality finish in terms of materialization, techniques, and energy comfort. Space offers a blank canvas for any type of resident in the future.

© Yannick Milpas
Project location

Address:Antwerp, Belgium

STAM architecten
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingLoftRefurbishmentRenovationBelgium
Cite: "KRIB Residence / STAM architecten" 13 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951322/krib-residence-stam-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

