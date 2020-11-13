Welcome to Open House Worldwide 2020: 48-Hour of Non-Stop Streaming in 40+ Cities

Today, Open House Worldwide (OHWW) will stage its first collaborative event: a free 48-hour non-stop streamed festival of events, discussions, tours and more. As media partners, ArchDaily will be broadcasting the entire event.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Open House Worldwide

Check out the scheduled events, below.

Day 1, November 14

12:00 AM UTC - Welcome to Open House Worldwide

(Open House Worldwide)

1:00 AM UTC - What Does It Mean To Be An Open City? A Female Perspective

(Open House Lagos)

2:00 AM UTC - An Open City Depends

(Open House London)

3:00 AM UTC - The Everyday Life in Taipei: Prevention, Collaboration and Trust

(Open House Taipei)

4:00 AM UTC - In House Rosario

(Open House Rosario)

5:00 AM UTC - Elements of a House

(Open House Seoul)

6:00 AM UTC - Poetry and Contradiction: The stories of three buildings

(Open House Brisbane)

7:00 AM UTC - Australian Island Design: Subtropical architecture on Minjerribah

(Open House Brisbane)

8:00 AM UTC - What if… Perth! The city we wish we had

(Open House Perth)

9:00 AM UTC - Public Space as Canvas: Art in the open city

(Open House Athens)

10:00 AM UTC - Epic Streets and Unique Views: Live from the City of London

(Open House London)

11:00 AM UTC - Apprenticeship in City Design: Learning through practice with young adults

(Open House Worldwide)

12:00 PM UTC - (1/4) Housing and Active Aging: New social housing for the elderly in Barcelona

(Open House Barcelona)

12:45 PM UTC - (2/4) Sonnwendviertel Ost: Towards an inclusive new neighbourhood in Vienna

(Open House Vienna)

1:30 PM UTC - (3/4) Collective Urbanization: Centring the south side of Buenos Aires

(Open House Buenos Aires)

2:15 PM UTC - (4/4) Living Together: A panel on housing

(Open House Worldwide)

3:00 PM UTC - Three Houses, Three Approaches: New concepts in regenerative house design

(Open House Basel)

4:00 PM UTC - Construction and the Climate Crisis: Taking the next steps

(Open House Zürich)

5:00 PM UTC - Restoring Our Ecology, Restoring Our City: Organising around the Santa Catarina river, Monterrey

(Open House Monterrey)

6:00 PM UTC - New Challenges in Urban Mobility: Adapting the Cerdà expansion to the 21st century

(Open House Barcelona)

7:00 PM UTC - Car Parks as Hybrid Infrastructure: A multi-story

(Open House Vienna)

8:00 PM UTC - On Towers and Trains: New Milanese landmarks

(Open House Milan)

8:30 PM UTC - Oslo Going Green: Living the car-free, cycling city

(Open House Oslo)

9:00 PM UTC - Filomena: Shaping our city, shaping our lives

(Open House Lisbon)

10:00 PM UTC - Open Cities and the Social Justice Movement

(Open House New York)

11:00 PM UTC - Forging Heritage: Transforming the city with new uses for industrial spaces

(Open House Monterrey)

Day 2, November 15

12:00 AM UTC - Lina Bo Bardi’s Open City: Designing public spaces in Brazil and beyond

(Open House Worldwide)

1:00 AM UTC - A Walk in the Park: Slow TV-inspired stroll in Athens

(Open House Worldwide)

2:00 AM UTC - Revitalised: What’s new and cool on the Chicago River

(Open House Chicago)

3:00 AM UTC - Linnahall: Documenting Tallinn’s dying beast

(Open House Tallinn)

4:00 AM UTC - Heritage at Home: Urban residences in 20th century Osaka

(Open House Osaka)

5:00 AM UTC - Backstage at The Capitol: Explore Melbourne’s most iconic cinema

(Open House Melbourne)

6:00 AM UTC - Spiritual Spaces: An exploration of religious buildings across the world

(Open House Brno)

7:00 AM UTC - The Beauty of Transformed Factory Spaces! A Comparative Building Tour

(Open House Basel)

8:00 AM UTC - Site Specific: A series of short films by the Irish Architecture Foundation

(Open House Dublin)

9:00 AM UTC - Centuries Facing the Sea: A tour of Palma’s harbour

(Open House Palma)

10:00 AM UTC - Thessaloniki Evolving: Designing for the future

(Open House Thessaloniki)

11:00 AM UTC - Vilnius Modernism: A movement through four buildings

(Open House Vilnius)

12:00 PM UTC - The Capital of Social Transformation: How Turin’s industrial centre re-invented itself

(Open House Turin)

1:00 PM UTC - Citizen-led visions for a city in transition: What could Santiago learn from recent political and health crises?

(Open House Santiago)

2:00 PM UTC - Multiple Valencias: Listening to the land of flowers, light and love

(Open House Valencia)

3:00 PM UTC - Inside Casa HO: Bike friendly housing in Buenos Aires

(Open House Buenos Aires)

4:00 PM UTC - Housing For All: A better urban future in Nigeria and beyond

(Open House Lagos)

5:00 PM UTC - What It Takes to Make a Home: A documentary by the Canadian Centre for Architecture

(Open House Worldwide)

6:00 PM UTC - Youth Manifesto! Architecture in a Climate Crisis

(Open House Dublin)

7:30 PM UTC - Slovenian Sustainability: Discovering the principles of Active House and building reuse

(Open House Slovenia)

8:00 PM UTC - To Care About Cities: In conversation with Vicente Guallart and Elke Krasny

(Open House Worldwide)

9:00 PM UTC - Landscapes of Infrastructure: New systemic thinking from Mexico

(Open House Worldwide)

10:00 PM UTC - Defiance, Oppression and Hope: A history of Prague in three buildings

(Open House Prague)

11:00 PM UTC - Closing: What is the role of Open House in the future of your city?

(Open House Worldwide)