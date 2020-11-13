Welcome to Open House Worldwide 2020: 48-Hour of Non-Stop Streaming in 40+ Cities

Today, Open House Worldwide (OHWW) will stage its first collaborative event: a free 48-hour non-stop streamed festival of events, discussions, tours and more. As media partners, ArchDaily will be broadcasting the entire event.
Check out the scheduled events, below.
Day 1, November 14
12:00 AM UTC - Welcome to Open House Worldwide
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Worldwide)
1:00 AM UTC - What Does It Mean To Be An Open City? A Female Perspective
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Lagos)
2:00 AM UTC - An Open City Depends
https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House London)
3:00 AM UTC - The Everyday Life in Taipei: Prevention, Collaboration and Trust
https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Taipei)
4:00 AM UTC - In House Rosario
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Rosario)
5:00 AM UTC - Elements of a House
https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Seoul)
6:00 AM UTC - Poetry and Contradiction: The stories of three buildings
https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Brisbane)
7:00 AM UTC - Australian Island Design: Subtropical architecture on Minjerribah
Links: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Brisbane)
8:00 AM UTC - What if… Perth! The city we wish we had
https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Perth)
9:00 AM UTC - Public Space as Canvas: Art in the open city
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Athens)
10:00 AM UTC - Epic Streets and Unique Views: Live from the City of London
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House London)
11:00 AM UTC - Apprenticeship in City Design: Learning through practice with young adults
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Worldwide)
12:00 PM UTC - (1/4) Housing and Active Aging: New social housing for the elderly in Barcelona
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Barcelona)
12:45 PM UTC - (2/4) Sonnwendviertel Ost: Towards an inclusive new neighbourhood in Vienna
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Vienna)
1:30 PM UTC - (3/4) Collective Urbanization: Centring the south side of Buenos Aires
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Buenos Aires)
2:15 PM UTC - (4/4) Living Together: A panel on housing
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Worldwide)
3:00 PM UTC - Three Houses, Three Approaches: New concepts in regenerative house design
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Basel)
4:00 PM UTC - Construction and the Climate Crisis: Taking the next steps
https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Zürich)
5:00 PM UTC - Restoring Our Ecology, Restoring Our City: Organising around the Santa Catarina river, Monterrey
https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Monterrey)
6:00 PM UTC - New Challenges in Urban Mobility: Adapting the Cerdà expansion to the 21st century
https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Barcelona)
7:00 PM UTC - Car Parks as Hybrid Infrastructure: A multi-story
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Vienna)
8:00 PM UTC - On Towers and Trains: New Milanese landmarks
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Milan)
8:30 PM UTC - Oslo Going Green: Living the car-free, cycling city
https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Oslo)
9:00 PM UTC - Filomena: Shaping our city, shaping our lives
https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Lisbon)
10:00 PM UTC - Open Cities and the Social Justice Movement
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House New York)
11:00 PM UTC - Forging Heritage: Transforming the city with new uses for industrial spaces
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Monterrey)
Day 2, November 15
12:00 AM UTC - Lina Bo Bardi’s Open City: Designing public spaces in Brazil and beyond
https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Worldwide)
1:00 AM UTC - A Walk in the Park: Slow TV-inspired stroll in Athens
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Worldwide)
2:00 AM UTC - Revitalised: What’s new and cool on the Chicago River
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Chicago)
3:00 AM UTC - Linnahall: Documenting Tallinn’s dying beast
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Tallinn)
4:00 AM UTC - Heritage at Home: Urban residences in 20th century Osaka
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Osaka)
5:00 AM UTC - Backstage at The Capitol: Explore Melbourne’s most iconic cinema
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Melbourne)
6:00 AM UTC - Spiritual Spaces: An exploration of religious buildings across the world
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Brno)
7:00 AM UTC - The Beauty of Transformed Factory Spaces! A Comparative Building Tour
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Basel)
8:00 AM UTC - Site Specific: A series of short films by the Irish Architecture Foundation
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Dublin)
9:00 AM UTC - Centuries Facing the Sea: A tour of Palma’s harbour
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Palma)
10:00 AM UTC - Thessaloniki Evolving: Designing for the future
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Thessaloniki)
11:00 AM UTC - Vilnius Modernism: A movement through four buildings
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Vilnius)
12:00 PM UTC - The Capital of Social Transformation: How Turin’s industrial centre re-invented itself
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Turin)
1:00 PM UTC - Citizen-led visions for a city in transition: What could Santiago learn from recent political and health crises?
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Santiago)
2:00 PM UTC - Multiple Valencias: Listening to the land of flowers, light and love
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Valencia)
3:00 PM UTC - Inside Casa HO: Bike friendly housing in Buenos Aires
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Buenos Aires)
4:00 PM UTC - Housing For All: A better urban future in Nigeria and beyond
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Lagos)
5:00 PM UTC - What It Takes to Make a Home: A documentary by the Canadian Centre for Architecture
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Worldwide)
6:00 PM UTC - Youth Manifesto! Architecture in a Climate Crisis
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Dublin)
7:30 PM UTC - Slovenian Sustainability: Discovering the principles of Active House and building reuse
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Slovenia)
8:00 PM UTC - To Care About Cities: In conversation with Vicente Guallart and Elke Krasny
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Worldwide)
9:00 PM UTC - Landscapes of Infrastructure: New systemic thinking from Mexico
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Worldwide)
10:00 PM UTC - Defiance, Oppression and Hope: A history of Prague in three buildings
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Prague)
11:00 PM UTC - Closing: What is the role of Open House in the future of your city?
Link: https://youtu.be/wfvuZbuvqG8
(Open House Worldwide)
- The full programme is available here.