World
World
House of Fão / D`AP Arquitetos

House of Fão / D`AP Arquitetos

Esposende, Portugal
  Lead Architects:Emílio Fradique/ Rui Godinho/ Franclim Lima
  Project Team:João Faria
  Engineering:Pedro Lopes
  City:Esposende
  Country:Portugal
© Daniel Sousa
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the old ‘vila de Fão’s urban core, this house integrates itself in the region’s typical urban mesh, defined by its narrow streets and by the seaside alignment of the buildings – built side by side and already showing signs of aging. In this context the street layout is given special relevance to this project, because it’s the only clear opening to a lot flanked by the existing buildings.

© Daniel Sousa
Elevation
Elevation
© Daniel Sousa
From the necessity to balance the privacy aspect of the interior space with its connection to the exterior resulted a two-plane facade. A receded front that protects and locates the entrance, and the main facade plan – composed by a glass plane at all its length and height, protected by a visual filter of metallic vertical profiles.

© Daniel Sousa
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
© Daniel Sousa
The housing plan is split by the three house floors: the technical areas on the lower floor, the social areas on the middle floor, and the private rooms on the top floor.

© Daniel Sousa
The textures and materials used in the exterior of the building reveal the contrast with the ones applied in the interior spaces. The use of ‘corten steel’ for the covering plates in the entrance area or the use of uncoated concrete in the exterior walls provide a neutral quality that blends well with the multiple complexions of the surrounding buildings.

© Daniel Sousa
Section 02
Section 02
© Daniel Sousa
Conversely, the lighter shades of materials used in the interior, enhance the quality of natural light that is provided by the big windows in the street front or by the balcony in the rear.

© Daniel Sousa
Cite: "House of Fão / D`AP Arquitetos" [Casa de Fão / D`AP Arquitetos] 13 Nov 2020. ArchDaily.

