Construction of the Vindrac-Alayrac Culture Center / LETELIER ARCHITECTES

+ 20

Lead Architects: Axel LETELLIER

Design Team: LETELLIER ARCHITECTES

Client: MAIRIE DE VINDRAC-ALAYRAC

Bet Structure : SOAB INGENIERIE

Bet Fluides : SATEC INGENIERIE

City: Vindrac-Alayrac

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. With a 15th century church, listed as a historic monument in 1927, the Letellier Architects agency seized this heritage opportunity to design the Vindrac-Alayrac House of Culture to enhance the very nature of the place: to stage its particularity.

To do this, preserving the precious remains (tombs found in the Merovingian cemetery) and beyond, making them the main actors in the scenography of the place was the essence of the project.

Thus, the treatment of the west facade focuses on the integration of these gabled sarcophagi through the reinterpretation of the crude steel funeral niches: a fire facade revealing witnesses of the past.