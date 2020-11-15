Construction of the Vindrac-Alayrac Culture Center / LETELIER ARCHITECTES

Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse, Cultural Center, Historic Preservation
Vindrac-Alayrac, France
  • Lead Architects:Axel LETELLIER
  • Design Team:LETELLIER ARCHITECTES
  • Client:MAIRIE DE VINDRAC-ALAYRAC
  • Bet Structure :SOAB INGENIERIE
  • Bet Fluides :SATEC INGENIERIE
  • City:Vindrac-Alayrac
  • Country:France
© Jacques Sierpinski
Text description provided by the architects. With a 15th century church, listed as a historic monument in 1927, the Letellier Architects agency seized this heritage opportunity to design the Vindrac-Alayrac House of Culture to enhance the very nature of the place: to stage its particularity.

© Jacques Sierpinski
Ground Floor Plan
© Jacques Sierpinski
To do this, preserving the precious remains (tombs found in the Merovingian cemetery) and beyond, making them the main actors in the scenography of the place was the essence of the project.

© Jacques Sierpinski
Thus, the treatment of the west facade focuses on the integration of these gabled sarcophagi through the reinterpretation of the crude steel funeral niches: a fire facade revealing witnesses of the past.

© Jacques Sierpinski
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCultural CenterHistoric PreservationFrance
