World
World
  Rural Hotel in an Olive Grove / GANA Arquitectura

Rural Hotel in an Olive Grove / GANA Arquitectura

Rural Hotel in an Olive Grove / GANA Arquitectura

© Francisco Torreblanca Herrero© Francisco Torreblanca Herrero© Francisco Torreblanca Herrero© Francisco Torreblanca Herrero+ 30

  Curated by Clara Ott
Hotels
Villanueva del Rosario, Spain
  Lead Architects:Antonio José Galisteo Espartero, Álvaro Fernández Navarro, Francisco Jesús Camacho Gómez
  Design Team:David Melero Herrera, Fausto Santarosa
  Engineering:Juan Francisco Mata Díaz, Ángel Gabriel Pacheco Rodado
  Rigger:Daniel Montoya López
  Collaborators:Herecu, Voltiam, Fana Interiorismo
  City:Villanueva del Rosario
  Country:Spain
© Francisco Torreblanca Herrero
Text description provided by the architects. This project arises focused on the development of a hotel space around the original existing Cortijo (traditional cottage), ready to be part of the boom of Rural Tourism. Quite a challenge based on the rehabilitation of a building steeped in history and located in the heart of a plantation full of olive trees. When someone travels around Andalucia it is difficult not to pay attention to these green structures organized through streets where the trees are proud and convinced of their worth. That is why the hotel had to pay tribute to such a characteristic natural environment. The beauty behind the breathtaking environment of this plot is something that impresses from first sight.

© Francisco Torreblanca Herrero
© Francisco Torreblanca Herrero
© Francisco Torreblanca Herrero
In this sense, the key to the project was to achieve an interior-exterior connection that is as permeable as possible, without thereby damaging the essence of this peculiar building in any way. In contrast to this house, the plot also had a storehouse linked to the existing agricultural exploitation that was integrated into the project through the mandatory Proyecto de Actuacion (Urban Planning Development). A complex administrative procedure that nevertheless allowed the simple adaptation of these two buildings, which after the renovation and extension designed answer efficiently the requirements of this new activity. The result of the intervention is nothing but the perfect harmony between traditional and contemporary architecture, over the amazing influence of nature in its purest form. In this way, the common areas, together with half of the rooms, are located in the old farmhouse, giving these rooms and therefore the whole hotel its own indisputable identity, taking advantage of the heights and materials typical of that time.

© Francisco Torreblanca Herrero
Ground floor plan
© Francisco Torreblanca Herrero
First floor plan
© Francisco Torreblanca Herrero
On the other hand, the remaining ten rooms are designed in a deliberately contemporary style, by the use of completely different materials and bigger slenderness. The outdoor access terrace, designed as a plaza, not only distributes the visitor through the different rooms but also allows the user to enjoy a pool area equipped with the best spa facilities, as well as recreational spaces where to disconnect from the current daily routine. This is how all the rooms converge towards the interstices generated in between the buildings so that the rooms can be opened exclusively towards the immediate natural environment. An unbeatable backdrop that makes this hotel a unique building ready to become a benchmark in the sector throughout the province.

© Francisco Torreblanca Herrero
Sections
© Francisco Torreblanca Herrero
Project location

Address:29312 Villanueva del Rosario, Málaga, Spain

GANA Arquitectura
