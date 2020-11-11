Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Portugal
  5. Costa Nova Sailing Club Restaurant / Ferreira Arquitectos

Costa Nova Sailing Club Restaurant / Ferreira Arquitectos

Save this project
Costa Nova Sailing Club Restaurant / Ferreira Arquitectos

© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio+ 43

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Gafanha da Encarnação, Portugal
  • Architects: Ferreira Arquitectos
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Oli, Gresanit Valadares
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Costa Nova Sailing Club, one of the oldest nautical clubs in the Ria de Aveiro estuary area, was divided into 3 main spaces: the restaurant, the club members bar, and the terrace. For each of these spaces, there was a specific audience with different preferences and traditions, which caused the great challenge of this project. We intended to renew a space damaged by time and, at the same time, to maintain the recognizable space of the “old”, respecting the memories and their value, still relevant to all members of the Club.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Thus, the wood remained as the backdrop of the typical Costa Nova haystack, so as to root this memory. However, it was always used allied to modern technologies, as for example, in the backlit wood pieces, so to create a unique and comfortable environment. 

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

In terms of the morphology of the space, it was clear that its excessive division was hampering the flow of the route, so we decided to create a single counter, which maintained, even though sublime, the division between the restaurant and the bar. At the restaurant, we decided to take advantage of the back view over the ria through large spans with a minimalist expression to maintain a cleaner panoramic view. And the kitchen, now expanded, allowed the user to monitor the work and its conditions

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:R. da Quinta do Cravo 17, 3830 Gafanha da Encarnação, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ferreira Arquitectos
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "Costa Nova Sailing Club Restaurant / Ferreira Arquitectos" [Restaurante Clube De Vela da Costa Nova / Ferreira Arquitectos] 11 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951159/costa-nova-sailing-club-restaurant-ferreira-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream