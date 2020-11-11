House 1408 / STUDIO 1408

+ 23

Houses, House Interiors, Landscape • Balotești, Romania
Architects: STUDIO 1408

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 240 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Cosmin Dragomir

Manufacturers: Artemide, Nelissen, b&b italia, gewiss, nibe, porcelanosa, roche bobois, shuko

Lead Architects: Lucian Bugnariu & Diana Bugnariu

Design Team: lead .arh. Lucian Bugnariu & lead arh.Diana Bugnariu, arh Diana Jitariu & arh Alin Stoica

Clients: Loreco Investments

Engineering: str. Ing. Matei Bugnariu

Landscape: arh. Lucian Bugnariu

Consultants: ing. Adrian Stoichina

Collaborators: Alex Bucur – Luminna

City: Balotești

Country: Romania

Text description provided by the architects. The first time we visited the site, the location is absolutely impressive. It is a beautiful meadow surrounded by an old forest with huge oak trees. We asked ourselves "How do we design a house that compliments the surroundings but does not overshadow them?", and "What exactly makes a house great?".

There are a thousand possible answers to this question but not one that is absolutely right or wrong. We feel the most important answer in this situation is to create a meaningful connection to the special surroundings, a connection to nature and the community, and this belief has shaped the whole project.

We designed the house around this comfortable exterior space, a loggia with beautiful views on two opposite sides, yet protected from wind and rain which makes it comfortable to use in all seasons. It is a space big enough to hold a dinner for twelve, yet cozy enough for just one person reading a book on a rainy day. We imagined these moments and designed the spaces to hold them.

The corner lot is a particularly difficult lot, as it requires a six-meter retreat from both streets leaving a narrow strip as the buildable area. To emphasize this corner land, we designed a long brick wall that develops a controlled intimacy for the spaces of the ground floor.

On this brick wall, the stone bench has a symbolic significance. Most of us live in disconnected, unfriendly neighborhoods so it is difficult to feel we are part of a community. In rural communities in Romania, there is a bench in front of every house where people would gather and connect with each other. So, this bench is exactly that, an invitation to the neighbors, a place for community and friendship.

The staircase, the sculptural element of the house, takes us to the night spaces that we envisioned as a nest, that sits protected on the brick wall, completing the symbolism of the house.