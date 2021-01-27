Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Mexico
  5. Mi Cielo Lodge / Raúl Galindo + Patricio Galindo

Mi Cielo Lodge / Raúl Galindo + Patricio Galindo

Save this project
Mi Cielo Lodge / Raúl Galindo + Patricio Galindo

© WalikingMexico© Maureen M. Evans© WalikingMexico© WalikingMexico+ 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cabins & Lodges
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  • Lead Architects:Raul Galindo, Patricio Galindo Chain
  • Engineering:Raul Galindo, Angel Rebollo
  • Consultants:ModoManera, Andrea Borbolla
  • Collaborators:Angel Rebollo, Emilio Merced
  • City:Valle de Bravo
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© WalikingMexico
© WalikingMexico

Text description provided by the architects. On the outskirts of Nevado de Toluca volcano in a small town called Valle de Bravo lies Mi Cielo, an eco-friendly hotel and retreat. Mi Cielo has three cabins, one main house, a vegetable garden and an outdoor kitchen. Secluded in the mountains, the project depends on candle light, solar energy, water harvesting and composting toilets. All its materials such as the pine wood and stone were locally sourced.

Save this picture!
© Maureen M. Evans
© Maureen M. Evans
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© WalikingMexico
© WalikingMexico

The project is a work in progress which is constantly adapting to its environment. While all the cabins share the same materials and construction system, each simple design has its own personality; distinguished by their interiors, location and architectural program. Thanks to the help of local constructors and their collaboration with the owners and architects we achieved a space which generates consciousness and respect towards the environment.

Save this picture!
© WalikingMexico
© WalikingMexico
Save this picture!
© WalikingMexico
© WalikingMexico
Save this picture!
© WalikingMexico
© WalikingMexico

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Valle De Bravo, State of Mexico, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Raúl Galindo + Patricio Galindo
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesMexico
Cite: "Mi Cielo Lodge / Raúl Galindo + Patricio Galindo" [Cabañas Mi Cielo / Raúl Galindo + Patricio Galindo] 27 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951125/mi-cielo-lodge-raul-galindo-plus-patricio-galindo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream