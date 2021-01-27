Mi Cielo Lodge / Raúl Galindo + Patricio Galindo

+ 18

Lead Architects: Raul Galindo, Patricio Galindo Chain

Engineering: Raul Galindo, Angel Rebollo

Consultants: ModoManera, Andrea Borbolla

Collaborators: Angel Rebollo, Emilio Merced

City: Valle de Bravo

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. On the outskirts of Nevado de Toluca volcano in a small town called Valle de Bravo lies Mi Cielo, an eco-friendly hotel and retreat. Mi Cielo has three cabins, one main house, a vegetable garden and an outdoor kitchen. Secluded in the mountains, the project depends on candle light, solar energy, water harvesting and composting toilets. All its materials such as the pine wood and stone were locally sourced.

The project is a work in progress which is constantly adapting to its environment. While all the cabins share the same materials and construction system, each simple design has its own personality; distinguished by their interiors, location and architectural program. Thanks to the help of local constructors and their collaboration with the owners and architects we achieved a space which generates consciousness and respect towards the environment.