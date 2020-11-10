Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Red House / Panorama Arquitectos + dRN Arquitectos

Red House / Panorama Arquitectos + dRN Arquitectos

Save this project
Red House / Panorama Arquitectos + dRN Arquitectos

© Roland Halbe© Roland Halbe© Roland Halbe© Nico Saieh+ 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Cachagua, Chile
  • Architects: Panorama Arquitectos, dRN Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  245
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2011
  • Photographs Photographs:  Roland Halbe, Nico Saieh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AB Küpfer, Cementos Melon, Cerámica Santiago, KBE, Luxaflex
  • Lead Architect:Nicolás Valdés
  • Design Team:Constanza Hagemann, Nicolás del Río, Max Nuñez
  • Engineering:VPN
  • Consultants:Constructora M3
  • Collaborators:Andrea Borraez
  • City:Cachagua
  • Country:Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a second house in the coast, at a very exposed terrain, visually and acoustically, since it borders a highway. At the other hand it offers a panoramic view of the ocean.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

To give a solution to the problematic of display and minimum intimacy, but without isolating the house to its context, we decided to develop a perimeter wall that surrounds the house around three of its facades. This wall replaces the plot division, and in between the house, patios are formed as a buffer to the surrounding replacing the views to the highway.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

At the center we propose a central patio from which you access the house. From this patio you can see the ocean, as from inside of the house. Since it’s protected from the wind it offers an alternative terrace from where you can also access the roof terrace through the concrete stair.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The program is ordered in two defined areas that respond to the center patio.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The chosen material for the 3.80 meters height perimeter walls is the brick since it requires minimal maintenance regarding the coast climate, offers structural possibilities and works as a division that permits the entrance of natural light and filter exposure. The result generates a transition between the intimate and the exposed, the exterior and the interior with out generating a division.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Panorama Arquitectos
Cortesía de Panorama Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
dRN Arquitectos
Office
Panorama Arquitectos
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Red House / Panorama Arquitectos + dRN Arquitectos" [Casa roja / Panorama Arquitectos + dRN Arquitectos] 10 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951123/red-house-panorama-arquitectos-plus-drn-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream