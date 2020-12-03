Call for ArchDaily Interns: Winter/Spring 2021

ArchDaily is looking for a motivated and highly-skilled architecture-lover to join our team of interns for Winter/Spring 2021! An ArchDaily Content internship provides a unique opportunity to learn about our site and write engaging, witty, and insightful articles.
Interested? Then check out the requirements below.
- Applicants must be fluent English speakers with demonstrably excellent writing and research skills.
- Applicants must be able to work from home (or school/workplace).
- Applicants must be able to dedicate 15 hours per week for research, writing, and responding to edits; the schedule is flexible, but you must be reachable Monday through Friday.
- Writing experience is a huge plus. If you have a blog or used to write for the school paper, tell us about it in the form below.
- Advance experience with online blogging platforms, Facebook, Twitter, and Photoshop are a plus. Please indicate this in the form below.
- The internship will run between mid-January 2020 - June 2020. *(Flexible)
If you think that you have what it takes, please fill out the following form no later than Friday, 4 January 23:59 AM EST. Applications will be processed on a rolling basis; once we fill the position we will stop accepting applications.
We will only contact potential candidates for follow-ups as we receive applications. Any submissions turned in after the due date of 4 January will not be considered. ArchDaily internships are compensated.
