Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Japan
  5. SHIROIYA Hotel / Sou Fujimoto Architects

SHIROIYA Hotel / Sou Fujimoto Architects

Save this project
SHIROIYA Hotel / Sou Fujimoto Architects

Shiroiya Hotel Lounge. Image © Katsumasa TanakaShiroiya Hotel Leandro Erlich Room 1. Image © Shinya KigureShiroiya Hotel Lighting Pipes. Image © Katsumasa TanakaShiroiya Hotel Heritage Tower 1. Image © Shinya Kigure+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels, Renovation, Hotels Interiors
Maebashi, Japan
  • Architecture And Interior Design:Sou Fujimoto
  • Guest Rooms Design:Michelle de Lucchi, Japer Morrison, Leandro Erlich, Sou Fujimoto
  • Lighting Design:Hiroyasu Shoji
  • Textile:Yoko Ando
  • Interior Coordination :Tomomi Nagayama
  • Signage And Art Direction:nanilani
  • Restaurant Direction:Hiroyasu Kawate (Florilege)
  • Planting Supervision:solso
  • Operation:Shiroiya Hotel Inc.
  • City:Maebashi
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Shiroiya Hotel Green Tower 2. Image © Shinya Kigure
Shiroiya Hotel Green Tower 2. Image © Shinya Kigure

Text description provided by the architects. Creative minds from Japan and abroad gathered in Maebashi, Gunma to revitalize the city once prospered in the silk industry. Shiroiya Hotel is a living room for the locals ad travelers to relax and enjoy art, food, and green. It served also as a cultural axis of Maebashi where various projects are in progress for the city to grow.

Save this picture!
Shiroiya Hotel Lounge. Image © Katsumasa Tanaka
Shiroiya Hotel Lounge. Image © Katsumasa Tanaka

An architect Sou Fujimoto has renovated an old hotel building of the '70s and created an atrium, by taking down the floors and exposing the rough concrete surface, where his staircases interact with Leandro Erlich's 'Lighting Pipes' which reminds the trace of water pipes running through the old edifice in the past. This part is referred to as 'Heritage Tower' with the respect to the site where a history of more than 300 years of hotel business continued in the past. 

Save this picture!
Shiroiya Hotel Jasper Morrison Room 1. Image © Shinya Kigure
Shiroiya Hotel Jasper Morrison Room 1. Image © Shinya Kigure

Fujimoto also designed a new building called ' Green Tower' with the image of the hillock, typical scenery of the region by the Tone River. 

Save this picture!
Shiroiya Hotel Stairs. Image © Katsumasa Tanaka
Shiroiya Hotel Stairs. Image © Katsumasa Tanaka

Visitors are welcomed by the artwork of Lawrence Weiner and Hiroshi Sugimoto when entering the premises. As if visiting a museum, each guest room exhibits unique artwork of the local and internationally acclaimed artists such as Tatsuo Miyajima and Ryan Gander. 

Save this picture!
Shiroiya Hotel Heritage Tower 1. Image © Shinya Kigure
Shiroiya Hotel Heritage Tower 1. Image © Shinya Kigure

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:2-chōme-2-15 Honmachi, Maebashi, Gunma 371-0023, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sou Fujimoto Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsJapan
Cite: " SHIROIYA Hotel / Sou Fujimoto Architects" 10 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951093/shiroiya-hotel-sou-fujimoto-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream