House of the Silence / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

+ 45

Project Architects: Fran Silvestre, Ricardo Candela, María Masià, Sevak Asatrián, Fran Ayala

Technical Architect: Carlos García

Collaborating Architects: Pablo Camarasa, Estefanía Soriano, Sandra Insa, Vicente Picó, Rubén March, Jose Manuel Arnao, Rosa Juanes, Gemma Aparicio, Paz Garcia-España, Ángel Pérez, Andrea Baldo, Blanca Larraz, Carlos Lucas, Miguel Massa, Paloma Feng, Marta Soler, Gino Brollo, Angelo Brollo, Bruno Mespulet, Javi Herrero, Alba Gonzalez

Collaborating Engineer: Jorge Puig

Industrial Designer: Alicia Simón

Financial Manager: Ana de Pablo

Marketing And Communication: Sara Atienza

Structure: Windmill

Interior Design: Alfaro Hofmann

City: Cañada

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of making a musician's studio coexist with his home. It is located in a residential area near Valencia, where neighboring houses are very close to each other.

It is decided to generate a semi-buried volume on the ground floor that configures the recording studio. A concrete enclosure, within another concrete enclosure, with highly studied acoustics. This volume divides the ground floor into the entrance hall and the public area of the house, open to the garden and the pool. This level is materialized with natural cement mortars, in their gray materiality, both the exterior as well as the pavement and the pool.

On top of this level, a volume with the night area is deposited, materialized with white lime mortars. Apparently closed to the environment, but open on its fifth facade to its adjoining gardens. A kind of intimate patios where you can enjoy nature and silence.